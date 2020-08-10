Three Counties take part in milestone challenge while raising funds for Meadowgate Academy

Three Counties Running Club members took part in a series of challenges arranged by teammate Sarah Lamb as part of her birthday celebrations. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD Archant

It was challenging times for Three Counties Running Club as they celebrated a milestone birthday.

Members took part in teammate Sarah Lamb’s challenge to mark her 50th birthday, split into three parts in the club’s latest task.

A walk, run, cycle or swim for 50 minutes continuously was the first hurdle, followed by running 5k between 24 and 34 minutes, as swimmers and cyclists aimed to see how far they got within the time limit.

Members then had to run, walk, cycle or swim 50 miles during the month of August, where some are still striving towards the finish line.

TCRC are also taking part in the virtual ‘Blue Light Race’ between today (August 10) and Monday, August 24 to help raise funds for Meadowgate Academy in Wisbech.

The event, where police, fire and ambulance services aim to cover the most miles, encourages participants to run, walk or cycle before adding their mileage to either the #BLRpolice, #BLRfire or #BLRambo teams once they have made a donation.

To donate, go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/blue-light-race-for-meadowgate-academy.

