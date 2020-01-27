Advanced search

ATHLETICS: Fenland Running Club tackle challenging Folksworth course

PUBLISHED: 16:39 27 January 2020

Fenland Running Club braved the cold weather to tackle the Folksworth 15 course. Pictures: FENLAND RUNNING CLUB

Fenland Running Club braved the cold to tackle the challenging Folksworth 15 course on Sunday (January 26).

Twenty-two runners covered country roads and steep hills over two laps ahead of the spring marathon season.

Andrew Plume was first home for FRC on his first outing on this course, followed by Ryan Jones.

Jay Gilbert was first lady home with a personal best. Gary Clifford, Jane Clarke, Pete Lunt, Andy Beveridge, Carly Read, Jac Richards, Stacie Youngs, Melissa Milham and Rachel Nichols also took on the course for the first time.

FULL RESULTS

Andrew Plume 01:35:25, Ryan Jones 01:36:58, Gary Clifford 01:53:20, Rod Sinnott 01:54:06, Steve Bennington 01:55:09, Jay Gilbert 02:03:12 (PB), Ellen Connolly 02:04:12 (PB), Ann Trett 02:06:11, Jane Clarke 02:06:54, Pete Lunt 02:07:20, Carol Bowett 02:08:04 (PB), Andy Beveridge 02:09:30, Stuart Follen 02:09:56, Carly Read 02:16:20, Jac Richards 02:19:35, Stacie Youngs 02:23:15, Larissa Follen 02:25:53, Jane Greenwood 02:30:15, Melissa Milham 02:30:41, Rachael Nichols 02:32:58, Neil Bailey 02:36:13, Sarah Rippon 02:51:15.

