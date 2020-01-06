ATHLETICS: Three Counties Running Club get 2020 off to an impressive start

Members of Three Counties Running Club took part in various runs over the New Year period. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD Archant

It was a case of New Year, new potential for Three Counties Running Club as members got 2020 off to an impressive start.

Members took part in the New Year’s Day run at March. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD Members took part in the New Year’s Day run at March. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

The club finished 2019 with their traditional New Year's Eve run at the Marham 10k, with all funds going towards the RAF Benevolent Fund.

TCRC fielded 20 runners on the fast, flat tarmac course, with Andi Woolley crossing in a personal best of 42:34. Lee Johnson closely followed in a time of 42:36.

Nick Clarey lead a steady stream of runners thereafter with a time of 49:10, followed by Amy Baxter (49:11 CPB), Matt Hunter (49:54), Arthur Sargeant (50:37 PB), Sarah Johnson (51:16), Daniel High (52:15 CPB), Zoe Gourley (55:16 CPB), Sarah Melton-Whitelam (55:18 CPB), Donna Johnson (56:53) and Victoria May (57:41 CPB).

Jodie Clark, Sarah-Jane Macdonald and Cheryl Lenton all crossed together in 58:01, before Laura Vincent (1:00:51 CPB), Sarah Lamb (1:02:54), Steve Whitelam (1:02:55), Lisa Woolley (1:08:58 CPB) and the injured Jonny Clark in 1:10:24.

Members took part in the New Year’s Day run at King’s Lynn. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD Members took part in the New Year’s Day run at King’s Lynn. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Some members completed a parkrun double or took part in one race on New Year's Day in either King's Lynn or March.

First home in King's Lynn in 11th place out of 217 runners was Matthew Knott in 21:06, before Michelle Brown (21:35 - third female and first in age), Arthur Sargeant (24:38 PB), Dawn Ball (25:37 - second in age), Tracey Else (25:38), Victoria May (27:58), Matt Hunter (27:58) and Keira Fines (29:09).

A 183-strong field at March saw TCRC's Lee Johnson finish in second place in a CPB of 20:16, ahead of Arthur Sargeant (26:23), Dawn Ball (27:56 CPB - first in age), Donna Johnson (29:12), Sarah Johnson (29:32), Tracey Else (29:33), Laura Vincent (30:38), Matt Hunter (30:39), Casey Grange (57:26 - first in age supporting tail walker) and Victoria May as tail walker (57:35).

Jennie Sinclair ran her double at Blickling in 33:03 and Holkham in 35:02, while Mel Green ran his double at March in 29:30 and Littleport in 28:12 CPB.

Three Counties Running Club were represented at the Thetford 10k trials series on Sunday. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD Three Counties Running Club were represented at the Thetford 10k trials series on Sunday. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Husband and wife Steve and Sandra Rhodes ran their double at Hunstanton and Holkham, with Steve finishing in times of 23:22 and 24:27 and Sandra in 30:38 CPB and 33:03 respectively.

Junior Parkrun saw 35 runners on Sunday, with 14 from TCRC claiming the top four positions.

Alex Wilson was first home in 7:55, before Jamie Wilson (8:18), Maisie Macdonald (8:41), Keira Fines (9:39 PB), Isaac Western (10:39), Daniel Beitans (10:56), Stephanie Harbord (12:05), Luke Wilson (12:52), Kallum Hall (12:57), Annika Beitane (13:01), Jake Trundle (13:40), Emma Wilson (15:49), Thea Clarke (16:35) and Hayden Hall (17:54).

Five junior members were also presented with awards from the club's presentation night.

Junior runners collected their end-of-season awards, presented by Sarah-Jane Macdonald. From left: Luke Wilson (on behalf on Zoe), Alex Wilson, Isaac Western, Joshua Trundle and Maisie Macdonald. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD Junior runners collected their end-of-season awards, presented by Sarah-Jane Macdonald. From left: Luke Wilson (on behalf on Zoe), Alex Wilson, Isaac Western, Joshua Trundle and Maisie Macdonald. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Zoe and Alex Wilson were awarded best female and male parkrunners, Isaac Western won most improved and Maisie Macdonald and Joshua Trundle were awarded TCRC best female and male athletes.

Normal service was resumed on Sunday with 11 members taking part in the second of the Thetford 10k trials series.

First home for the club was Andi Woolley in 43:39 CPB, with Jonny Clark back to form in 46:22. Nick Clarey crossed in 51:42, followed by Arthur Sargeant (52:21 CPB), Sarah Melton-Whitelam (55:19 CPB), Lauren Day, Jodie Clark and Cheryl Lenton CPB (59:17), Tony Lamb (1:04:38), Sarah Lamb (1:07:05) and Lisa Woolley (1:09:51 CPB).

Three Counties' Zoe Wilson with her award. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD Three Counties' Zoe Wilson with her award. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

OTHER PARKRUN RESULTS

Long Eaton

Colin Apps (24:00).

Tracy Pratt and Matthew Knott at King’s Lynn. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD Tracy Pratt and Matthew Knott at King’s Lynn. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Kings Lynn

Matthew Knott (20:38 CPB - 18th/443) and Tracy Pratt (25:55).

Colney Lane

Cheryl Lenton (left), Jodie Clark (centre) and Sarah-jane Macdonald at the Marham 10k. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD Cheryl Lenton (left), Jodie Clark (centre) and Sarah-jane Macdonald at the Marham 10k. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Victoria May (28:56).

March

Samuel Quail (27:11); Mel Green (28:57); Laura Vincent (29:34 PB) and Donna Johnson (29:35).

