Advanced search

ATHLETICS: March Athletics Club venture from Cambridge to Berlin over busy festive period

PUBLISHED: 12:46 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:47 03 January 2020

Members of March AC at Ely NYE 10k

Members of March AC at Ely NYE 10k

March Athletics Club ventured to the likes of Cambridge and Germany over a busy festive period.

Joanne Anderson-Wenn, Suzanne Orr, James Arran and Tracey Dickerson at Peterborough NYE 10kJoanne Anderson-Wenn, Suzanne Orr, James Arran and Tracey Dickerson at Peterborough NYE 10k

Members ran in events including the Ely 10k, with Gary and Carole Davis finishing together at the Berlin 4k run on New Year's Day.

FULL RESULTS

December 30

Cambridge City Christmas 10k: Tom Orr (51:17); Nicky Wadlow Markilee (1:02:40 - PB) and Emma Cole (1:02:40 - PB).

December 31

Peterborough NYE 10k: Andrew Wool (42:30); Brian Harding (45:24); James Arran (48:04); Joanne Anderson (58:12); Tracey Dickerson (1:01:38) and Suzanne Orr (1:04:15).

You may also want to watch:

December 31

Ely 10k: Andy Cole (38:40 - third in age category); Will Galdwin (41:22); Mick Stacey (41:39); Liam Lambert (43:37); Geraldine Larham (44:11 - second in age category); Jon Long (48:09); Megan Ayling (48:09); Laura Garlick (48:34); Andrew Fovargue (48:37 PB); Dawn Veal (1:00:03); Diane Brown (1:02:12); Michelle Fovargue (1:02:16); Rachel Boxall (1:06:13).

January 1

Berlin 4k: Carole Davis (27:31) and Gary Davis (27:31).

Most Read

Man apologises to Chatteris residents after labelling town visit ‘very disappointing’

A man has apologised to Chatteris residents after he labelled a visit to the town �very disappointing�. Picture: Google Maps/Facebook

Man, 34, left in ‘serious condition’ after New Year’s Eve car crash in Cambridgeshire

A man remains in a serious condition following a car crash on New Year�s Eve on the A1139 Fletton Parkway. Picture: Terry Harris

Man, 42, to appear in court with charges of burglary following RSPCA shop break-in

Thomas Hutchinson has been charged following a break-in at the RSPCA charity shop in Whittlesey. Picture: Google Maps/Cambs Cops

‘We have been extremely lucky’: Shooters American Diner owners buy new restaurant in Thorney

Owners of Shooters American Diner have bought a new restaurant in Thorney and its set to open in March 2020. Picture: Harry Rutter/Supplied

Whittlesey and Manea just some of the areas revealed in Cambridgeshire’s top 20 worst connected areas

Mayor James Palmer met four leading mobile network operators to discuss improving connectivity in Cambridgeshire. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Most Read

Man apologises to Chatteris residents after labelling town visit ‘very disappointing’

A man has apologised to Chatteris residents after he labelled a visit to the town �very disappointing�. Picture: Google Maps/Facebook

Man, 34, left in ‘serious condition’ after New Year’s Eve car crash in Cambridgeshire

A man remains in a serious condition following a car crash on New Year�s Eve on the A1139 Fletton Parkway. Picture: Terry Harris

Man, 42, to appear in court with charges of burglary following RSPCA shop break-in

Thomas Hutchinson has been charged following a break-in at the RSPCA charity shop in Whittlesey. Picture: Google Maps/Cambs Cops

‘We have been extremely lucky’: Shooters American Diner owners buy new restaurant in Thorney

Owners of Shooters American Diner have bought a new restaurant in Thorney and its set to open in March 2020. Picture: Harry Rutter/Supplied

Whittlesey and Manea just some of the areas revealed in Cambridgeshire’s top 20 worst connected areas

Mayor James Palmer met four leading mobile network operators to discuss improving connectivity in Cambridgeshire. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Latest from the Cambs Times

Decision day looms for which of two groups will take over Estover playing fields, March, when pavilion finally opens

The pavilion at Estover playing fields is nearing completion. Now March Town Council must decide which of two competing groups will run it. Picture; HARRY RUTTER

Street Pride group in Gorefield could fold after nine years unless they get more volunteers

Gorefield Street Pride group with a New Year appeal for more volunteers to help prevent it from disbanding after nine years. Picture: FDC

ATHLETICS: March Athletics Club venture from Cambridge to Berlin over busy festive period

Members of March AC at Ely NYE 10k

Wisbech Town chairman calls for more volunteers in New Year appeal

Wisbech Town chairman Paul Brenchley calls for more volunteers to help the club in 2020. Picture: IAN CARTER

More than 300 calls in 2020 so far for police in Cambridgeshire

Police across Cambridgeshire have been busy in 2020, including Fenland cops, who have made six arrests since the turn of the year. Picture: FEN COPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists