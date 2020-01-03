ATHLETICS: March Athletics Club venture from Cambridge to Berlin over busy festive period
PUBLISHED: 12:46 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:47 03 January 2020
March Athletics Club ventured to the likes of Cambridge and Germany over a busy festive period.
Members ran in events including the Ely 10k, with Gary and Carole Davis finishing together at the Berlin 4k run on New Year's Day.
FULL RESULTS
December 30
Cambridge City Christmas 10k: Tom Orr (51:17); Nicky Wadlow Markilee (1:02:40 - PB) and Emma Cole (1:02:40 - PB).
December 31
Peterborough NYE 10k: Andrew Wool (42:30); Brian Harding (45:24); James Arran (48:04); Joanne Anderson (58:12); Tracey Dickerson (1:01:38) and Suzanne Orr (1:04:15).
You may also want to watch:
December 31
Ely 10k: Andy Cole (38:40 - third in age category); Will Galdwin (41:22); Mick Stacey (41:39); Liam Lambert (43:37); Geraldine Larham (44:11 - second in age category); Jon Long (48:09); Megan Ayling (48:09); Laura Garlick (48:34); Andrew Fovargue (48:37 PB); Dawn Veal (1:00:03); Diane Brown (1:02:12); Michelle Fovargue (1:02:16); Rachel Boxall (1:06:13).
January 1
Berlin 4k: Carole Davis (27:31) and Gary Davis (27:31).