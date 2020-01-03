ATHLETICS: March Athletics Club venture from Cambridge to Berlin over busy festive period

Members of March AC at Ely NYE 10k

March Athletics Club ventured to the likes of Cambridge and Germany over a busy festive period.

Joanne Anderson-Wenn, Suzanne Orr, James Arran and Tracey Dickerson at Peterborough NYE 10k Joanne Anderson-Wenn, Suzanne Orr, James Arran and Tracey Dickerson at Peterborough NYE 10k

Members ran in events including the Ely 10k, with Gary and Carole Davis finishing together at the Berlin 4k run on New Year's Day.

FULL RESULTS

December 30

Cambridge City Christmas 10k: Tom Orr (51:17); Nicky Wadlow Markilee (1:02:40 - PB) and Emma Cole (1:02:40 - PB).

December 31

Peterborough NYE 10k: Andrew Wool (42:30); Brian Harding (45:24); James Arran (48:04); Joanne Anderson (58:12); Tracey Dickerson (1:01:38) and Suzanne Orr (1:04:15).

December 31

Ely 10k: Andy Cole (38:40 - third in age category); Will Galdwin (41:22); Mick Stacey (41:39); Liam Lambert (43:37); Geraldine Larham (44:11 - second in age category); Jon Long (48:09); Megan Ayling (48:09); Laura Garlick (48:34); Andrew Fovargue (48:37 PB); Dawn Veal (1:00:03); Diane Brown (1:02:12); Michelle Fovargue (1:02:16); Rachel Boxall (1:06:13).

January 1

Berlin 4k: Carole Davis (27:31) and Gary Davis (27:31).