ATHLETICS: Three Counties tackle poor weather to 'leap' to parkrun success

Three Counties Running Club powered through the poor weather to leap to success, including at the King's Lynn parkrun event. Pictures: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD Archant

Three Counties Running Club leapt to parkrun success after competing on a leap day for the first time since the event began.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dawn Ball and Amy Baxter at the Vitality big half marathon. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD Dawn Ball and Amy Baxter at the Vitality big half marathon. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

With many parkruns cancelled due to high winds and rain, TCRC also supported the first #RunandTalk event at King's Lynn parkrun, which helps people suffering with mental health issues by getting them active through running and chatting.

Sarah-jane Macdonald and Gary Bligh were appointed mental health champions for the club and will be organising runs for anyone to attend throughout the year.

Runners ran the King's Lynn parkrun due to the event falling on a leap day, with 32 TCRC members taking part.

Lee Johnson finished 14th in a time of 19:37 ahead of Daniel Barnes who came 17th in 20:06 amongst a 433-strong field.

Gary Bligh and Sarah-jane Macdonald were appointed mental health champions for Three Counties Running Club. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD Gary Bligh and Sarah-jane Macdonald were appointed mental health champions for Three Counties Running Club. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Andi Woolley gained a personal best and first in age with a superb time of 20:50, just ahead of Bligh in 21:00.

OTHER RESULTS

35th Matthew Knott, 21:07; 48th Jonny Clark, 21:53; Kersten Müller 22:18; Michelle Brown second in age 22:28; Nick Clarey 22:57; Stephen Rhodes 23:23; Sarah Melton-Whitelam first in age 24:13 PB; Antony Coultard 24:14; Sarah-Jane Macdonald third in age 25:10; Lauren Day 25:19; Chris Rudd 26:02; Sarah Johnson 26:11; Cheryl Lenton 27:26; Victoria May 28:09; Tony Lamb 30:28; Sarah Lamb 30:54; Jodie Clark 30:55; Sandra Rhodes 31:00; Laura Vincent 31:02; Steve Whitelam 31:02; Matt Hunter 32:08; Lisa Woolley 32:31; Steve Clarke 32:39; Lorraine Parker 32:58; Isaac Western 34:06; Colin Apps 34:09; Jennie Sinclair 34:39; Donna Johnson and Debbie Agger both tail walking.

Sunday saw the ladies doing it in style at The Vitality Big half event in London, starting at Tower Bridge and finishing at the Cutty Sark in Greenwich across four boroughs.

This was Dawn Ball's first half marathon and she was supported by the club's own Amy Baxter, both ladies raising money for Manorfield Primary School in London to help children in deprived areas to help the relief or prevention of poverty.

Both ladies crossed the finish line together in a great time of 2:10:38, giving Dawn her personal best.

Nine TCRC runners took on the junior parkrun on Sunday, Jack Williams crossing first in 8:07 ahead of Maisie Macdonald in 8:43, Keira Fines 9:58, Hayden Hall 12:09, Jake Trundle 12:11, Tyler Barnes 12:30PB, Kallum Hall 14:24, Stephanie Harbord 16:41 and Thea Clarke 17:24.

Junior runner Isaac Western along with his dad Jason took part in the rescheduled 5k Winter Warmer Run at Nene Park in Peterborough. Isaac finished in a great time of 32:13 and Jason in 34:16.

OTHER PARKRUN RESULTS

Rother Valley

Melvin Green 30:14.

Snowden field

Morgan Harrison, 19:46.

TCRC will be competing at the Cambridge half marathon and the Burghley 7 on Sunday.

You may also want to watch: