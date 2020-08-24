Advanced search

March Athletic Club brave August heatwave in latest virtual run

PUBLISHED: 12:43 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:43 24 August 2020

Tracey Dickerson

Runners from March Athletic Club braved the soaring temperatures to complete the Graysmoor 10k through August. Picture: MARCH ATHLETIC CLUB

March Athletic Club runners braved the August heatwave to complete their latest virtual run in soaring temperatures.

Tim Brammer running for March Athletic Club. Picture: MARCH ATHLETIC CLUBTim Brammer running for March Athletic Club. Picture: MARCH ATHLETIC CLUB

Members took on the Graysmoor 10k, where they were given a two-week period during the month to finish the challenge, but this was extended to three weeks due to the high temperatures, which reached 30 degrees.

The challenge, which ended on Sunday, August 23, was arranged after a healthy response to the club’s first virtual race in July.

27 runners tackle a mixed terrain route, taking them from Chain Bridge, along Graysmoor Drove and through the Ring’s End and HMP Whitemoor nature reserves.

MORE: March AC determined to keep with tradition after completing annual Whitemoor run

Wendy Harrison and Sue Ward competed in the Graysmoor 10k through August. Picture: MARCH ATHLETIC CLUBWendy Harrison and Sue Ward competed in the Graysmoor 10k through August. Picture: MARCH ATHLETIC CLUB

First man home and overall was Luke Brown in 38:55, while first woman home and third overall was Kanina O’Neill in 43:17.

Four runners achieved personal bests, while three of the club’s veterans walked the route.

RESULTS

Eleanor Snooks competed in the Graysmoor 10k for March Athletic Club. Picture: MARCH ATHLETIC CLUBEleanor Snooks competed in the Graysmoor 10k for March Athletic Club. Picture: MARCH ATHLETIC CLUB

Luke Brown 0:38:55; Andy Cole 0:41:31; Kanina O’Neill 0:43:17; Steven Robinett 0:43:23; Tim Brammer 0:44:00 PB; Barry Head 0:44:29 PB; Arthur Maddox 0:45:39; Alan Brown 0:48:00; Karen Patterson 0:48:49; Walter Beldom 0:49:06; James Arran 0:49:57; Jon Long 0:51:46; Jo Anderson-Wenn 0:54:14 PB; Eleanor Snooks 0:54:39; Hannah Daniels 0:55:25; Wendy Harrison 0:57:16; Bill Swaddling 0:59:05; Fay Scrivener 0:59:06; Sue Ward 0:59:29 PB; Nina Markillie 0:59:51; Dawn Veal 1:01:17; Aisleen Parker 1:01:40; Mark Darlow 1:05:12; Pat Norris 1:08:54; Anthony Whibley 2:07:00; Maura Brown 2:21:50; Pat Brown 2:21:50.

Arthur Maddox in action for March Athletic Club. Picture: MARCH ATHLETIC CLUBArthur Maddox in action for March Athletic Club. Picture: MARCH ATHLETIC CLUB

