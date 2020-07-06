Advanced search

Three Counties in a dash as member Dan conquers personal lockdown challenge

PUBLISHED: 12:11 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:11 06 July 2020

Sarah-jane Macdonald

Three Counties Running Club took on a virtual dash challenge as well as their weekly lockdown test, with member Daniel Barnes conquering a personal feat of his own.

Three Counties Running Club took on a virtual dash challenge as well as their weekly lockdown test, with member Daniel Barnes conquering a personal feat of his own. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Three Counties Running Club were in a dash, even if it was under lockdown restrictions.

Three Counties Running Club took on a virtual dash challenge as well as their weekly lockdown test, with member Daniel Barnes conquering a personal feat of his own.

Members took part in their own virtual Darren’s Dash run after the usual event had to be cancelled, where they would support March Athletic Club.

Instead, members completed either a 1.5-mile or five-mile route solo or in small groups of no more than six runners, with 25 members taking on the virtual five-mile event.

Those who took part were: Dawn Ball 42:57, Tracey Else 43:36, Alice Ingman 44:51, Rickie and Josh Trundle 45:32, Tony Lamb 49:12, Mark and Anne-Marie Mattless 55:35, Sarah Lamb 57:16, Laura Vincent 57:45, Tamara Barnes 1:02:17, Lisa Woolley 1:07:50 and Jennie-Anne Sinclair 1:24:56.

Those who competed but did not submit their times were: Matt Hunter, Gary Ingrey, Aaron Petts, Trudy Sayell, Jodie Lee, Gary Bligh, Teresa Rodrigues, Vicki Drake, Eve S-ka, Kim Coultard, Sarah Clark and Sarah-jane Macdonald.

Three Counties Running Club took on a virtual dash challenge as well as their weekly lockdown test, with member Daniel Barnes conquering a personal feat of his own.

Five TCRC members completed the 1.5-mile fun run: Maisie Macdonald 11:07, Jake Trundle 16:15, Mandy Doggett 20:22, Lou and Stephanie Crane 25:14.

MORE: Dawn does double duathlon to raise awareness for Batten Disease charity

The latest TCRC lockdown challenge was organised by member Sarah Lamb, where runners had to fulfil four main steps.

Runners had to run three miles or kilometres, three times during the week; run in all three counties during one week; run one mile as fast as possible within a week and start one of their runs at one of the usual club meeting points.

Three Counties Running Club took on a virtual dash challenge as well as their weekly lockdown test, with member Daniel Barnes conquering a personal feat of his own.

Thirteen members stepped up to complete the challenge. They were: Vicki and Phil Newton, Sarah Melton-Whitelam, Dawn Ball, Sandra Rhodes, Tony Lamb, Anne-Marie and Mark Mattless, Sarah-jane Macdonald, Matt Hunter, Sarah Johnson, Eve S-ka and Maisie Macdonald.

Junior runner Casey Grange impressed, receiving a medal for running 12 miles over a designated period.

Another member to impress was Daniel Barnes, who racked up a total of 83.1 miles over four days by completing the coastal trail walk. This is something Dan has always wanted to do after injury forced him to withdraw from the Manchester marathon, so he aimed to focus on another challenge.

Having carried his own supplies in a rucksack weighing 15kg in mixed conditions, Dan said apart from blistered feet, he felt fine and would do it all again.

Dan’s route: Day 1 - Hunstanton to Holkham 20 miles. Day 2 - Holkham to West Runton 24.6 miles. Day 3 - West Runton to Horsey Gap 26.2 miles. Day 4 - Horsey Gap to Great Yarmouth 12.5 miles.

