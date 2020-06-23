Runners from March Athletic Club tame the Beast in virtual lockdown run

March Athletic Club runners took part in the annual Sutton Beast 10k run by running a virtual route. Pictures: MARCH ATHLETIC CLUB Archant

Runners from March Athletic Club have been working together to tame their own beast during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Sutton Beast is an annual 10k mixed terrain race, known for its uphill section at the end of the race, and is normally held in June in conjunction with a family day and fun run in Sutton near Ely.

Like many other events, this year’s race could not be held in its usual format, so organisers allowed entrants to run a virtual 10k route at any time between May 1 and June 7 over a route local to them.

The route had to be at least 25 per cent off-road to reflect the Sutton Beast route, as runners had to submit evidence of their 10k virtual run before being rewarded with a race medal.

March saw four runners complete the challenge, with Tim Brammer (45:03), James Arran (51:24), Mark Darlow (1:05:17) and Dawn Veal (1:10:10) conquering the Beast.

