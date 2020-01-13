ATHLETICS: March Athletics Club welcomes runners for muddy Frostbite League meeting

March Athletics Club welcomed runners for the fourth Frostbite League meeting of the season.

March Athletics Club welcomed runners to a rather muddy course as they played hosts to the fourth round of the Frostbite League on Sunday.

March Athletics Club welcomed runners for the fourth Frostbite League meeting of the season.

The senior race covered five miles from the club's Elm Road base, while the juniors ran a 3k course as both races took in views of the nature reserve off Longhill Road and the riverbank of the Twenty Foot Drain.

On race day dawned a welcome appearance of the sun, making running through the mud a more appealing prospect.

March AC fielded 31 senior runners, 17 juniors and provided all race day marshals.

First senior male home for the club was Luke Brown who finished in an impressive 24th place with a time of 31:54, while Hannah Daniels was the first lady home in 41:24.

The seniors finished 10th out of 16 teams and are now 11th overall in the league. The juniors came sixth out of 15 teams, retaining fifth spot in the league.

Louis Benningfield earned the boys a superb seventh place out of a 167-strong field, with Sasha Bland crossing as first girl home.

March AC would like to thank all the clubs involved in the league and for making it an enjoyable and successful event.

RESULTS

SENIORS

Luke Brown 31:54; Louis Fairfax 33:54; Kevin Bunn 33:55; Niall Jackson 34:01; Liam Lambert 35:32; Andrew Larham 35:52; Wayne Stimson 36:28; Andrew Wool 36:43; Mark Salmons 37:02; Phil Beldom 39:42; Darren Moat 39:54; Rhys Davies 40:14; James Arran 41:09; Hannah Daniels 41:24; Hugh Harris 42:10; Bryan Newman 42:46; Abigail Jeeves 43:38; Scott Bywater 45:35; Walter Beldom 45:35; Jordan Lancaster 48:24; Sarah Starr 48:39; Malcolm Hunt 49:52; Joanne Anderson-Wenn 50:12; Bill Swaddling 50:31

Sam Wool 51:02; Natasha Hardy 51:10; Leanne Haynes 51:15; Emma Reed 57:07; Pat Brown 1:03:24; Suzanne Orr 1:16:59; Tom Orr 1:20:51.

JUNIORS

Louis Benningfield 08:17; Charlie Wright 09:13; Archie Bullman 09:25; Sasha Bland 10:16; Matthew Baker 10:22; Serge Lambert 10:25; Eddie Boxall 10:30; Vinnie Quinlan 10:57; Edie Wilkinson 10:08; Ellie Fiveash 11:40; Megan Davies 11:40; Lily Fiveash 12:02; Bronwyn Davies 12:05; Kinley Powell 12:11; Noah Wool 12:11; Maisie Whittlesey 13:43; Molly Cook 13:44.