Advanced search

ATHLETICS: Fenland Running Club out in force at Frostbite League meeting in March

PUBLISHED: 13:09 13 January 2020

Tim Chapman

Fenland Running Club defied the wintry weather to take part in March AC’s Frostbite League meeting, Picture: Tim Chapman

Fenland Running Club defied the wintry weather to take part in March AC's Frostbite League meeting, Picture: Tim Chapman

Archant

Fenland Running Club were out in force for the Frostbite League race held at March.

Fenland Running Club defied the wintry weather to take part in March AC’s Frostbite League meeting, Picture: Tim ChapmanFenland Running Club defied the wintry weather to take part in March AC’s Frostbite League meeting, Picture: Tim Chapman

The club fielded 19 runners to brave five miles of mud-filled paths and bridleways as part of the winter campaign.

First home was Lewis Saunders in 34:46, finishing 59th from a 441-strong field.

Phil Thompson and Richard Agger crossed shoulder-to-shoulder in 97th and 98th respectively, with coach John Chapman coming in 39:26, as Jay Gilbert (189th), Becky Taylor (219th) and Jane Clarke (255th) led the FRC ladies.

You may also want to watch:

FRC are pleased to see the continued progress of Tom Richards, although preparation for a spring marathon forced Paul Griffin to pull out halfway through the race.

RESULTS

Lewis Saunders 34:36 (59th); Phil Thompson 36:20 (97th); Richard Agger 36:20 (98th); John Chapman 39:26 (159th); Jay Gilbert 40:27 (189th); Tom Richards 40:34 (194th); Chris Prince 40:51 (198th); Pete Lunt 41:05 (205th); Becky Taylor 41-27 (219th); Phillip Clarke 42-21 (238th); Jane Clarke 43:11 (255th); Ian Milburn 43:47 (265th); Jac Richards 45:34 (302nd); Carly Read 46:07 (307th); Larissa Follen 47:30 (321st); Jane Greenwood 48:56 (338th); Neil Bailey 49:57 (351st); Rachael Nichols 51:16 (372nd); Sarah Rippon 1:00:27 (417th).

Fenland Running Club defied the wintry weather to take part in March AC’s Frostbite League meeting, Picture: Tim ChapmanFenland Running Club defied the wintry weather to take part in March AC’s Frostbite League meeting, Picture: Tim Chapman

Most Read

Inflata Nation! Cambridgeshire’s first inflatable theme park to finally open its doors after delay

Popular with celebs, this huge inflatable theme park is moving into the One Retail Park in Peterborough in November. Picture: SUPPLIED/INFLATANATION

Two men - including Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris - jailed for life after frenzied baseball and knife murder of Huntingdon man over drugs deal

Jordan Shepherd, 24, (left) and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park, in Huntingdon, on January 31, 2018. They beat him to death. Today they were jailed for life. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Four month ‘reprieve’ for village pub marquee to give time to resolve planning objections

Marquee at Three Pickerels, Mepal, is under threat from East Cambs Council planners, Councillors will decide if it goes or stays on January 8. Picture; THREE PICKERELS

Love Island bombshells Eve and Jess are twins from Cambridgeshire who studied at Cottenham Village College

Blonde bombshells! Eve and Jess Gale from Cambridgeshire join the Winter Love Island line-up in show shock. Picture: ITV Publicity/Love Island

Historic department store Beales of Wisbech at risk of collapse

Beales department store in Church Terrace, Wisbech, could be set to close as the company could be set to go into administration unless a buyer is found. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Most Read

Inflata Nation! Cambridgeshire’s first inflatable theme park to finally open its doors after delay

Popular with celebs, this huge inflatable theme park is moving into the One Retail Park in Peterborough in November. Picture: SUPPLIED/INFLATANATION

Two men - including Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris - jailed for life after frenzied baseball and knife murder of Huntingdon man over drugs deal

Jordan Shepherd, 24, (left) and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park, in Huntingdon, on January 31, 2018. They beat him to death. Today they were jailed for life. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Four month ‘reprieve’ for village pub marquee to give time to resolve planning objections

Marquee at Three Pickerels, Mepal, is under threat from East Cambs Council planners, Councillors will decide if it goes or stays on January 8. Picture; THREE PICKERELS

Love Island bombshells Eve and Jess are twins from Cambridgeshire who studied at Cottenham Village College

Blonde bombshells! Eve and Jess Gale from Cambridgeshire join the Winter Love Island line-up in show shock. Picture: ITV Publicity/Love Island

Historic department store Beales of Wisbech at risk of collapse

Beales department store in Church Terrace, Wisbech, could be set to close as the company could be set to go into administration unless a buyer is found. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Latest from the Cambs Times

Albanian man from Chatteris in court following seizure of cannabis plants with estimated street value up to £250,000

Massive find by Cambs police of cannabis plants growing at a Chatteris house. Picture; FEN COPS

CENTRAL QUIRK: Wisbech cafe’s Friends-themed makeover brings a slice of New York to the Fens

Sweet Retreat, on Market Square in Wisbech, has had a Friends-themed makeover. Owner Nicola Sewell is pictured with her sister in law Clare Foster and daughter Lauren. Two cafe regulars are also pictured on the red armchair. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

Dangerous driver jailed after deliberately ramming a car with children inside

A dangerous driver who rammed a woman’s car at least four times with her children in the vehicle has been jailed. This is the damage that was caused to the car. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

How Cromwell Community College in Chatteris will look after £14.6 million expansion

This is how Cromwell Community College will look after its £14.6 million expansion by Morgan Sindall Construction. Picture: Supplied

Snooker: Perry puts out Ding in Dafabet Masters shock

Joe Perry during his match against Ding Junhui during day one of the 2020 Dafabet Masters at Alexandra Palace, London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists