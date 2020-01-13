ATHLETICS: Fenland Running Club out in force at Frostbite League meeting in March

Fenland Running Club were out in force for the Frostbite League race held at March.

The club fielded 19 runners to brave five miles of mud-filled paths and bridleways as part of the winter campaign.

First home was Lewis Saunders in 34:46, finishing 59th from a 441-strong field.

Phil Thompson and Richard Agger crossed shoulder-to-shoulder in 97th and 98th respectively, with coach John Chapman coming in 39:26, as Jay Gilbert (189th), Becky Taylor (219th) and Jane Clarke (255th) led the FRC ladies.

FRC are pleased to see the continued progress of Tom Richards, although preparation for a spring marathon forced Paul Griffin to pull out halfway through the race.

RESULTS

Lewis Saunders 34:36 (59th); Phil Thompson 36:20 (97th); Richard Agger 36:20 (98th); John Chapman 39:26 (159th); Jay Gilbert 40:27 (189th); Tom Richards 40:34 (194th); Chris Prince 40:51 (198th); Pete Lunt 41:05 (205th); Becky Taylor 41-27 (219th); Phillip Clarke 42-21 (238th); Jane Clarke 43:11 (255th); Ian Milburn 43:47 (265th); Jac Richards 45:34 (302nd); Carly Read 46:07 (307th); Larissa Follen 47:30 (321st); Jane Greenwood 48:56 (338th); Neil Bailey 49:57 (351st); Rachael Nichols 51:16 (372nd); Sarah Rippon 1:00:27 (417th).