March AC ‘do it for Dan’ to raise funds for mental health charity MIND

PUBLISHED: 12:02 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:02 08 September 2020

Tracey Dickerson

Runners from March Athletic Club took on the �Do it for Dan� relay to raise funds for mental health charity MIND. Picture: MARCH ATHLETIC CLUB

March Athletic Club took part in the inaugural ‘buddy relay’ to help raise awareness of mental health issues through sport.

Ten teams of three runners took on the relay on Sunday, September 6 to support the ‘Do it for Dan’ charity and raise £237 for mental health charity MIND in memory of Dan Chester.

The socially distanced relay involved runners starting from their Elm Road clubhouse, through the HMP Whitemoor nature reserve and back to the clubhouse.

The first runner in each teams runs 5k solo, before they run with the second runner, who then drops off runner number one and picks up runner three to cover a further 5k.

Peter Jackman, a founding member of March AC, started the relay on his 90th birthday while Pat Brown took part in the event which marked 43 years since the club’s first ever race.

The overall winners were the ‘Drop Outs’ from neighbours Three Counties who completed the 15k course in 63:15, ahead of ‘The Killawatts’ in 69:06 and third spot ‘Fenland Rascals’ with 70:54.

Leg one was won by Dan Watts (16:37:00), leg two by Ceci Martinez Nunez (22:10:00) and leg three by Rickie Trundle of Three Counties (21:22:00).

Trophies were also won by Irene Lane for her leg three run of 28:28 and Alan Brown for completing leg two in 22:49.

RESULTS

Three Counties Drop Outs 63:15:00; The KillaWatts 69:06:00; Fenland Rascals 70:54:00; Mrs Brown’s Boys 75:30:00; Dr And The Medics 77:09:00; Come On Irene 79:37:00; So Far So Good 84:28:00; Gin It Not To Win It 85:48:00; 1 Sandwich Short 86:42:00; Short Fat and Grumpy 138:26:00.

