March Athletic Club reign supreme over neighbours in Round Norfolk Relay

March Athletic Club members took on the virtual Round Norfolk Relay alongside Three Counties Running Club owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: MARCH ATHLETIC CLUB Archant

March Athletic Club were victors over their near neighbours in the virtual Round Norfolk Relay race (RNR).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

March Athletic Club members took on the virtual Round Norfolk Relay alongside Three Counties Running Club owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: MARCH ATHLETIC CLUB March Athletic Club members took on the virtual Round Norfolk Relay alongside Three Counties Running Club owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: MARCH ATHLETIC CLUB

The club challenged Three Counties Running Club to take on the challenge on Sunday, July 26, where runners completed seven of the usual 17 legs as part of a mini version of the race.

The RNR usually covers 198 miles divided into 17 unequal stages ranging from 5.49 to 19.67 miles, where teams have 24 hours to complete the relay which starts and finishes at King’s Lynn.

March took the first three spots, while Three Counties finished in fourth and fifth places respectively.

Impressing in the event was the Brown family, with son Luke and dad Alan winning legs one and two, while the ladies also enjoyed a successful day winning three of the legs.

March Athletic Club members took on the virtual Round Norfolk Relay alongside Three Counties Running Club owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: MARCH ATHLETIC CLUB March Athletic Club members took on the virtual Round Norfolk Relay alongside Three Counties Running Club owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: MARCH ATHLETIC CLUB

MORE: Three Counties jump at chance to tackle Round Norfolk Relay amid coronavirus pandemic

RESULTS

Escapees of Lockdown 7:22:43; Kelly’s Heroes 7:24.28; Tea and Cake 7:28:28; Bolt Wonders 8:20:25; Virtually Challenged 8:59:45.

March Athletic Club members took on the virtual Round Norfolk Relay alongside Three Counties Running Club owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: MARCH ATHLETIC CLUB March Athletic Club members took on the virtual Round Norfolk Relay alongside Three Counties Running Club owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: MARCH ATHLETIC CLUB

Leg 1 - 5.76 miles

Luke Brown 0:35:23, Teilo Pearce 0:42:05, Justin Showell 0:48:30, Michelle Fovargue 0:56:20 and Polly Boyd 0:57:46.

Leg 2 - 7.9 miles

March Athletic Club members took on the virtual Round Norfolk Relay alongside Three Counties Running Club owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: MARCH ATHLETIC CLUB March Athletic Club members took on the virtual Round Norfolk Relay alongside Three Counties Running Club owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: MARCH ATHLETIC CLUB

Alan Brown 1:02:19, Tim Boyd 1:05:03, Jon Long 1:05:41, James Arran 1:09:36 and Kathryn Brand 1:13:07.

Leg 3 - 9.24 miles

Geraldine Larham 1:06:48, Jason Mottram 1:12:01, Dean Markillie 1:12:42, Scott Bywater 1:25:00 and Mark Darlow 1:36:39.

Leg 4 - 7.52 miles

Barry Head 0:55:15, Steve Starr 1:06:58, Graeme Dedman 1:07:17, Rachel Boxall 1:08:47 and Fay Scrivener 1:14:08.

Leg 5 - 7.27 miles

Kelly-Ann Neale 1:02:11, Wendy Harrison 1:06:15, Michelle Seward 1:11:52, Suzanne Orr 1:22:47 and Pat Norris 1:24:05.

Leg 6 - 10.59 miles

Niall Jackson 1:07:15, Dan Barber 1:20:56, Kev Bunn 1:21:11, Tom Orr 1:30:39 and Dawn Veal 1:48:57.

Leg 7 - 5.49 miles

Karen Patterson 0:41:45, James Moon 0:53:24, Sarah Starr 0:53:44, Stuart Bullard 1:04:03 and Lavinia Seward 1:05:20.