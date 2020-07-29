March Athletic Club reign supreme over neighbours in Round Norfolk Relay
PUBLISHED: 15:45 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:45 29 July 2020
March Athletic Club were victors over their near neighbours in the virtual Round Norfolk Relay race (RNR).
The club challenged Three Counties Running Club to take on the challenge on Sunday, July 26, where runners completed seven of the usual 17 legs as part of a mini version of the race.
The RNR usually covers 198 miles divided into 17 unequal stages ranging from 5.49 to 19.67 miles, where teams have 24 hours to complete the relay which starts and finishes at King’s Lynn.
March took the first three spots, while Three Counties finished in fourth and fifth places respectively.
Impressing in the event was the Brown family, with son Luke and dad Alan winning legs one and two, while the ladies also enjoyed a successful day winning three of the legs.
RESULTS
Escapees of Lockdown 7:22:43; Kelly’s Heroes 7:24.28; Tea and Cake 7:28:28; Bolt Wonders 8:20:25; Virtually Challenged 8:59:45.
Leg 1 - 5.76 miles
Luke Brown 0:35:23, Teilo Pearce 0:42:05, Justin Showell 0:48:30, Michelle Fovargue 0:56:20 and Polly Boyd 0:57:46.
Leg 2 - 7.9 miles
Alan Brown 1:02:19, Tim Boyd 1:05:03, Jon Long 1:05:41, James Arran 1:09:36 and Kathryn Brand 1:13:07.
Leg 3 - 9.24 miles
Geraldine Larham 1:06:48, Jason Mottram 1:12:01, Dean Markillie 1:12:42, Scott Bywater 1:25:00 and Mark Darlow 1:36:39.
Leg 4 - 7.52 miles
Barry Head 0:55:15, Steve Starr 1:06:58, Graeme Dedman 1:07:17, Rachel Boxall 1:08:47 and Fay Scrivener 1:14:08.
Leg 5 - 7.27 miles
Kelly-Ann Neale 1:02:11, Wendy Harrison 1:06:15, Michelle Seward 1:11:52, Suzanne Orr 1:22:47 and Pat Norris 1:24:05.
Leg 6 - 10.59 miles
Niall Jackson 1:07:15, Dan Barber 1:20:56, Kev Bunn 1:21:11, Tom Orr 1:30:39 and Dawn Veal 1:48:57.
Leg 7 - 5.49 miles
Karen Patterson 0:41:45, James Moon 0:53:24, Sarah Starr 0:53:44, Stuart Bullard 1:04:03 and Lavinia Seward 1:05:20.
