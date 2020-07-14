Advanced search

March AC determined to keep with tradition after completing annual Whitemoor run

PUBLISHED: 13:34 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:34 14 July 2020

Tracey Dickerson

Runners from March Athletic Club kept with tradition as they took part in a virtual version of the annual Whitemoor race. Pictures: MARCH ATHLETIC CLUB

Runners from March Athletic Club kept with tradition as they took part in a virtual version of the annual Whitemoor race. Pictures: MARCH ATHLETIC CLUB

Runners from March Athletic Club did not let the coronavirus pandemic stop them from completing their own virtual Whitemoor race this year.

Runners from March Athletic Club kept with tradition as they took part in a virtual version of the annual Whitemoor race. Picture: MARCH ATHLETIC CLUBRunners from March Athletic Club kept with tradition as they took part in a virtual version of the annual Whitemoor race. Picture: MARCH ATHLETIC CLUB

The annual event sees the club host their mixed terrain five-mile family-friendly run, where members and other clubs start from March AC’s home at Elm Road, through HMP Whitemoor’s nature reserve and onto the Twenty Foot Bank.

However, determined not to let tradition pass, 23 March AC runners had nine days to run five miles with at least part of their route either through the nature reserve if possible, or to include an off-road section.

Toni Alcaraz took first place for the ladies with a personal best of 31:37, followed by first man home Luke Brown in 31:54.

MORE: Sweet success for ‘tea and cake’ as March Athletic Club rise to lockdown challenge

Runners from March Athletic Club kept with tradition as they took part in a virtual version of the annual Whitemoor race. Picture: MARCH ATHLETIC CLUBRunners from March Athletic Club kept with tradition as they took part in a virtual version of the annual Whitemoor race. Picture: MARCH ATHLETIC CLUB

FULL RESULTS

Toni Alcaraz 31:37, Luke Brown 31:54, Kev Bunn 32:57, Kanina O’Neil 34:06, Andrew Wool 34:39, Barry Head 35:19, Teilo Pearce 35:49, Tim Brammer 37:25, Dean Markillie 38:26, Jon Long 38:54, Hannah Daniel 40:04, Jason Mottram 40:06, James Arran 42:46, Graeme Dedman 42:48, Eleanor Snooks 43:49, James Moon 44:15, Wendy Harrison 44:57, Dawn Veal 46:53, Fay Scrivener 47:17, Nina Markillie 47:28. Mark Darlow 47:43, Pat Norris 53:18, Deb Watts 55:13.

Runners from March Athletic Club kept with tradition as they took part in a virtual version of the annual Whitemoor race. Picture: MARCH ATHLETIC CLUBRunners from March Athletic Club kept with tradition as they took part in a virtual version of the annual Whitemoor race. Picture: MARCH ATHLETIC CLUB

Runners from March Athletic Club kept with tradition as they took part in a virtual version of the annual Whitemoor race. Picture: MARCH ATHLETIC CLUBRunners from March Athletic Club kept with tradition as they took part in a virtual version of the annual Whitemoor race. Picture: MARCH ATHLETIC CLUB

Runners from March Athletic Club kept with tradition as they took part in a virtual version of the annual Whitemoor race. Picture: MARCH ATHLETIC CLUBRunners from March Athletic Club kept with tradition as they took part in a virtual version of the annual Whitemoor race. Picture: MARCH ATHLETIC CLUB

