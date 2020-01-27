ATHLETICS: Three Counties Running Club make their mark for charity over busy weekend

Three Counties Running Club were out in force across the area, as well as making their mark for charity. Pictures: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD Archant

Three Counties Running Club members were involved in several events across the area, as well as making their mark for charity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Three Counties Running Club were out in force across the area, as well as making their mark for charity. Pictures: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD Three Counties Running Club were out in force across the area, as well as making their mark for charity. Pictures: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

TCRC runners ran the 'Tribe 10k for Love' in Long Sutton, which helps fundraise £250,000 for The Tribe Freedom Foundation to increase awareness of modern slavery and create two new homes for UK survivors.

There were no official times as this was a charity event, but members enjoyed running and supporting others to achieve their furthest distance.

Members who took part were Jonny and Jodie Clark, Diane Petchell, Kim Coultard, Lisa Woolley, Teresa, Steve Whitelam with Sarah Melton-Whitelam and Andi Woolley as bike support.

The junior runners had a great week, Ruby Baxter finishing eighth out of 50 girls for Emneth Academy in the March SSP West Norfolk XC championship. This secured her place in the next round in the Norfolk XC championships at Holkham on March 3.

Maisie Macdonald managed to beat 38 other runners at Wisbech junior parkrun to secure first place by 50 seconds, with 12 TCRC juniors taking part on Sunday.

Casey Grange also had a great run, knocking three minutes off her previous time to finish third in her age category with a personal best of 31:10 at the March parkrun.

On Friday, TCRC coach Gary Bligh was nominated for the Roger Green sports award at Wisbech Town Council's unsung hero awards.

Gary was shortlisted for his involvement with bringing sports and activities to the community, making it accessible for everyone no matter of their fitness level, age or background.

Another great achievement for the club in recognition of what the club brings to many people and for Gary personally.

PARKRUN RESULTS

March

Samuel Quail 26:24, Dawn Ball 26:31 CPB (second in age), Victoria May 28:01 (third in age), Mel Green 29:05, Casey Grange 31:10 (third in age), Donna Johnson 31:11, Laura Vincent 33:12.

Wisbech

Maisie Macdonald 8:53, Keira Fines 10:02, Isaac Western 10:47, Daniel Beitans 10:51, Tyler Barnes 12:45, Rowan Coultard 12:50, Jake Trundle 13:02, Annika Beitane 13:58, Ella Lines 14:10, Alice Lines 17:10, Thea Clarke 20:35, Stephanie Harbord 25:00 (supporting tail walker).

Lingwood

Colin Apps 23:19 CPB (first in age & eighth/103).

You may also want to watch:

Hunstanton

Matthew Knott 21:00 (third in age & ninth/130), Michelle Brown 21:43 (first in age, second female 15th/130).