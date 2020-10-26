Advanced search

March Athletic Club runners turn back time in happy hour challenge

PUBLISHED: 16:00 26 October 2020

Tracey Dickerson

March Athletic Club runnesr took part in the happy hour challenge, while member Mike Blackledge completed the Thetford Forest 10k trail event. Picture: MARCH ATHLETIC CLUB

March Athletic Club runnesr took part in the happy hour challenge, while member Mike Blackledge completed the Thetford Forest 10k trail event. Picture: MARCH ATHLETIC CLUB

Archant

March Athletic Club made the most of every minute of the time change as they took on the happy hour challenge.

March Athletic Club runnesr took part in the happy hour challenge, while member Mike Blackledge completed the Thetford Forest 10k trail event. Picture: MARCH ATHLETIC CLUBMarch Athletic Club runnesr took part in the happy hour challenge, while member Mike Blackledge completed the Thetford Forest 10k trail event. Picture: MARCH ATHLETIC CLUB

Runners had from October 10 to October 25, the date when the clocks turned back an hour, to run as far as possible in 60 minutes, the one who ran the furthest crowned the winner.

Twenty-seven runners took on the challenge in socially distanced groups of six, Toni Alcaraz the overall winner with 9.31 miles.

Second home and first male was Andy Cole with 9.15 miles, followed by Andrew Larham with 8.88 miles. Junior runner Serge Lambert also completed the challenge as he reached 6.48 miles.

March AC member Mike Blackledge used his extra hour to run the Thetford Forest 10k trail race, completing the course in 49:42.

March Athletic Club runnesr took part in the happy hour challenge, while member Mike Blackledge completed the Thetford Forest 10k trail event. Picture: MARCH ATHLETIC CLUBMarch Athletic Club runnesr took part in the happy hour challenge, while member Mike Blackledge completed the Thetford Forest 10k trail event. Picture: MARCH ATHLETIC CLUB

FULL RESULTS – HAPPY HOUR CHALLENGE

Toni Alcaraz 9.31 miles; Andy Cole 9.15 miles; Andrew Larham 8.88 miles; Kanina O’Neill 8.81 miles; Geraldine Larham 8.61 miles; Tim Brammer 8.31 miles; Barry Head 8.14 miles; Karen Patterson 7.93 miles; Jon Long 7.91 miles; Dean Markillie 7.88 miles; Walter Beldom 7.81 miles; Rhys Davies 7.80 miles; Phillip Beldom 7.61 miles; Alan Brown 7.60 miles; James Arran 7.57 miles; Hannah Daniels 7.46 miles; Tina Lambert 7.31 miles; Mark Salmons 7.11 miles; Wendy Harrison 6.82 miles; Fay Scrivener 6.69 miles; Eleanor Snooks 6.68 miles; Dawn Veale 6.56 miles; Serge Lambert 6.48 miles; Aisleen Parker 6.41 miles; Andrew Fovargue 6.34 miles; Mark Darlow 6.12 miles; Pat Norris 5.94 miles.

March Athletic Club runnesr took part in the happy hour challenge, while member Mike Blackledge completed the Thetford Forest 10k trail event. Picture: MARCH ATHLETIC CLUBMarch Athletic Club runnesr took part in the happy hour challenge, while member Mike Blackledge completed the Thetford Forest 10k trail event. Picture: MARCH ATHLETIC CLUB

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Free school meals: Here’s where you can go for half-term support in March and Chatteris

Here are the places in March and Chatteris that are offering free meals this half-term, inspired by footballer Marcus Rashford’s campaign (right). Picture: ARCHANT/FACEBOOK/PA WIRE

County council reminds strugging families help is available

Cllr Steve Count, leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, outlines the support available to vulnerable families during half term. Pictures: Archant / Supplied

Special award for Fen station volunteer Peter Townrow for 10 years of hard work

Manea station volunteer Peter Townrow scooped a ‘Special Award’ for 10 years of hard work transforming the Fenland railway station. Picture: Archant/Supplied

Town prepares for Christmas with a spectacular ‘hand-me-down’ £40,000 metal tree - a gift from Peterborough

Wisbech prepares to welcome the new Christmas tree, a one-off special, that was donated to the town council by Peterborough City Council. The tree is being erected on the market place. Picture; KIM TAYLOR

Man charged with stealing £3,300 cash, a safe, CCTV hard-drive, iPhone and being in possession of Class A drugs

A March man has been charged with burgling Grey Area Custom Tattoos on July 25 and stealing £3,300 cash, a safe, a CCTV hard-drive and an iPhone. He has also been charged with attempting to burgle UK Signs Rapid Response Locksmiths in March on October 4 and being in possession of Class A drugs. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW