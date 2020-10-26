March Athletic Club runners turn back time in happy hour challenge

March Athletic Club runnesr took part in the happy hour challenge, while member Mike Blackledge completed the Thetford Forest 10k trail event. Picture: MARCH ATHLETIC CLUB Archant

March Athletic Club made the most of every minute of the time change as they took on the happy hour challenge.

Runners had from October 10 to October 25, the date when the clocks turned back an hour, to run as far as possible in 60 minutes, the one who ran the furthest crowned the winner.

Twenty-seven runners took on the challenge in socially distanced groups of six, Toni Alcaraz the overall winner with 9.31 miles.

Second home and first male was Andy Cole with 9.15 miles, followed by Andrew Larham with 8.88 miles. Junior runner Serge Lambert also completed the challenge as he reached 6.48 miles.

March AC member Mike Blackledge used his extra hour to run the Thetford Forest 10k trail race, completing the course in 49:42.

FULL RESULTS – HAPPY HOUR CHALLENGE

Toni Alcaraz 9.31 miles; Andy Cole 9.15 miles; Andrew Larham 8.88 miles; Kanina O’Neill 8.81 miles; Geraldine Larham 8.61 miles; Tim Brammer 8.31 miles; Barry Head 8.14 miles; Karen Patterson 7.93 miles; Jon Long 7.91 miles; Dean Markillie 7.88 miles; Walter Beldom 7.81 miles; Rhys Davies 7.80 miles; Phillip Beldom 7.61 miles; Alan Brown 7.60 miles; James Arran 7.57 miles; Hannah Daniels 7.46 miles; Tina Lambert 7.31 miles; Mark Salmons 7.11 miles; Wendy Harrison 6.82 miles; Fay Scrivener 6.69 miles; Eleanor Snooks 6.68 miles; Dawn Veale 6.56 miles; Serge Lambert 6.48 miles; Aisleen Parker 6.41 miles; Andrew Fovargue 6.34 miles; Mark Darlow 6.12 miles; Pat Norris 5.94 miles.

