Three Counties members ‘go out and enjoy themselves’ as some raise money for NHS in lockdown run

PUBLISHED: 11:29 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:29 13 July 2020

Sarah-jane Macdonald

Three Counties Running Club members took part in a treasure hunt while some also helped raise money from the ‘do what you can’ NHS challenge. Pictures: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Archant

‘Go out and enjoy yourselves’ was the message for Three Counties Running Club members in their latest lockdown challenge.

Members were on the lookout for 30 items, from a church to a garden gnome, while they were out running, walking or cycling, organised by club member Kim Coultard.

With no times or pace required, the pressure was off as members could take part in the challenge on their own or in a small group while adhering to government guidelines.

Although some struggled to find some of the items, the challenge was still great fun for all.

Twenty TCRC members have played a part in helping to raise funds for the NHS by completing the virtual ‘do what you can’ run. It was a great achievement personally and as a club to be part of and play a part in doing something positive for others whilst running.

MORE: Three Counties in a dash as member Dan conquers personal lockdown challenge

Those that took part were: Claire Apted, Debbie Agger, Vicki Drake, Dawn Ball, Leanne Taylor, Lauren Day, Amy Baxter, Johnny Beesley, Diane Petchell, Steve Clarke, Mandy Doggett, Jake and Joshua Trundle, Cheryl Lenton, Lisa and Andi Woolley, Jennie Sinclair, Chris Rudd, Sarah-jane and Maisie Macdonald.

TCRC are planning a virtual challenge with March Athletic Club in their own version of the Round Norfolk Relay on Sunday, July 26.

