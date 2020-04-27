Advanced search

ATHLETICS: Three Counties runners come together in virtual team marathon relay

PUBLISHED: 14:12 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:12 27 April 2020

Sarah-jane Macdonald

Members from Three Counties Running Club took part in a marathon relay where each team represented the marathon they would have taken part in. Pictures: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Archant

Members of Three Counties Running Club may have seen the marathon season come to a halt, but that has not stopped them from showing their support for one another.

TCRC runners have trained hard to prepare for different events, and so to keep them feeling motivated, 42 volunteers as part of six teams of seven members ran a marathon distance as a team relay with virtual handovers.

Each team decided to represent a marathon that members had been training for, such as London, Boston, Manchester, Paris, Peterborough and Brighton, and would start by running 3.75 miles in the morning.

Once that member had finished, they would message the next runner in their team through Facebook to go on until all legs had been ran, and each team completed their marathons in under four hours.

ROUTE

9:30 - 10:00 Leverington, Elm, Wisbech (Weasenham Lane), Sutton St James, Emneth.

10:00 - 10:40 West Walton, Elm, Walpole St Andrew, North Wootton, Long Sutton, Leverington, Pott Row/Grimston.

10:40 - 11:20 Leverington, Sutton St James, Wisbech (Park Area), Sutton Bridge, Tydd St Mary, West Walton.

11:20 - 12:00 Sutton Bridge, Leverington, Wisbech, Walsoken, Elm, Holbeach.

12:00 - 12:40 Christchurch, Elm, Friday Bridge, Wisbech, Emneth.

12:40 - 13:20 Sutton Bridge, Murrow, Wisbech (centrally), Emneth.

13:20 - 14:00 Long Sutton, Wisbech.

RESULTS

1st place: Team London in 3:31:18. Leg 1 - Tracey Else (Captain). Leg 2 - Matt Hunter. Leg 3 - Mark Mattless. Leg 4 - Keith White. Leg 5 - Johnny Beesley. Leg 6 - Gary Ingrey. Leg 7 - Nicole Coughlin.

2nd place: Team Peterborough in 3:35:42. Leg 1 - Tracy Adams (captain). Leg 2 - Lauren Day. Leg 3 - Vicki Newton. Leg 4 - Phil Newton. Leg 5 - Donna Johnson. Leg 6 - Victoria May. Leg 7 - Andi Woolley.

3rd place: Team Paris in 3:42:34. Debbie Agger (captain). Leg 1 - Michelle Brown. Leg 2 - Steve Rhodes. Leg 3 - Stuart Brown. Leg 4 - Tracy Pratt. Leg 5 - Dawn Ball. Leg 6 - Lorraine Parker. Leg 7 - Sandra Rhodes.

4th place: Team Manchester in 3:42:45. Leg 1 - Jennie Sinclair. Leg 2 - Maisie Macdonald. Leg 3 - Sarah-jane Macdonald. Leg 4 - Colin Apps. Leg 5 - Sarah Johnson. Leg 6 - Lee Johnson (captain). Leg 7 - Vicki Drake.

5th place: Team Boston in 3:53:21. Leg 1 - Lucie Broomfield. Leg 2 - Kersten Müller. Leg 3 - Tony Lamb. Leg 4 - Sarah Lamb. Leg 5 - Chris Rudd. Leg 6 - Anne-Marie Mattless. Leg 7 Amy Baxter (captain).

6th place: Team Brighton in 3:58:53. Leg 1 - Alice Ingman (captain). Leg 2 - Matthew Knott. Leg 3 - Daniel Barnes. Leg 4 - Tamara Barnes. Leg 5 - Laura Vincent. Leg 6 - Cheryl Lenton. Leg 7 - Diane Petchell.

The weekend also marked the start of the next club challenge.

Mark Mattless, who should have been running the London Marathon on Sunday (April 26), is running to raise money for the St John Ambulance. To get people involved, you pay £2.62 or more to the JustGiving page and then you have to run 26.2 miles over two weeks.

Junior members Jake and Josh Trundle completed their three of three 5k runs in support of the NHS, getting quicker each week.

Junior runner Maisie Macdonald also completed her run 5k in support of the NHS, running four miles in 32:01.

