Three Counties Running Club get by with a little help from their friends

Three Counties Running Club teamed up in their latest lockdown challenge, where each pair follows the leader to complete a series of runs. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD Archant

It was a case of getting by with a little help from their friends for Three Counties Running Club.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Three Counties Running Club teamed up in their latest lockdown challenge, where each pair follows the leader to complete a series of runs. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD Three Counties Running Club teamed up in their latest lockdown challenge, where each pair follows the leader to complete a series of runs. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Members took part in a fartlek ‘follow the leader’ session, where one member teams up with a friend of similar or slower pace for either a 30, 45 or 60-minute run.

The first person chooses the pace and route while the second person keeps a two-metre distance not knowing the pace or how long the leader will keep their pace for, such as easy, medium or harder efforts.

The second person then becomes the leader at the halfway point after the pair take time to recover.

Allowing members to run in pairs has helped them both physically and mentally, particularly when motivating members during these uncertain times.

Three Counties Running Club teamed up in their latest lockdown challenge, where each pair follows the leader to complete a series of runs. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD Three Counties Running Club teamed up in their latest lockdown challenge, where each pair follows the leader to complete a series of runs. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

TCRC member Matthew Knott managed a great achievement by running his first marathon.

Matthew started on Saturday morning (June 6), leaving King’s Lynn before passing through the villages of Wootton, Castle Rising, Sandringham and Dersingham to finish in four hours, 18 minutes and 36 seconds.

Three Counties Running Club teamed up in their latest lockdown challenge, where each pair follows the leader to complete a series of runs. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD Three Counties Running Club teamed up in their latest lockdown challenge, where each pair follows the leader to complete a series of runs. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Three Counties Running Club teamed up in their latest lockdown challenge, where each pair follows the leader to complete a series of runs. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD Three Counties Running Club teamed up in their latest lockdown challenge, where each pair follows the leader to complete a series of runs. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Three Counties member Matthew Knott has completed his first marathon. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD Three Counties member Matthew Knott has completed his first marathon. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD