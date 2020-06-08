Three Counties Running Club get by with a little help from their friends
PUBLISHED: 12:58 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:58 08 June 2020
Archant
It was a case of getting by with a little help from their friends for Three Counties Running Club.
Members took part in a fartlek ‘follow the leader’ session, where one member teams up with a friend of similar or slower pace for either a 30, 45 or 60-minute run.
The first person chooses the pace and route while the second person keeps a two-metre distance not knowing the pace or how long the leader will keep their pace for, such as easy, medium or harder efforts.
The second person then becomes the leader at the halfway point after the pair take time to recover.
Allowing members to run in pairs has helped them both physically and mentally, particularly when motivating members during these uncertain times.
TCRC member Matthew Knott managed a great achievement by running his first marathon.
Matthew started on Saturday morning (June 6), leaving King’s Lynn before passing through the villages of Wootton, Castle Rising, Sandringham and Dersingham to finish in four hours, 18 minutes and 36 seconds.
