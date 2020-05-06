Advanced search

ATHLETICS: Spelling the aim of the game for Three Counties Running Club in street name challenge

PUBLISHED: 13:34 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:34 06 May 2020

Sarah-jane Macdonald

Spelling was the aim for members of Three Counties Running Club who took part in a street name challenge. Pictures: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

A spelling contest was the aim of the game for Three Counties Running Club.

Still following the Government’s coronavirus guidelines, runners had to spell out their name using street, village or town names, whether that was their first name, surname or full name.

They would then take a picture of each sign whilst on route, with street names worth three points, village name two points and a town name was worth one point.

Members had to be creative, but it was fun for all as Sarah Johnson won and managed a fantastic total by also spelling her maiden name.

Some runners also took part in The Captain Tom 10k to honour Colonel Tom Moore’s 100th birthday and his fundraising achievements.

Meanwhile, Mark Mattless is continuing to raise money for St Johns Ambulance in the 26.2-mile challenge, with Johnny Beesley and Sarah-jane Macdonald running in fancy dress.

