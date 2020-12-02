Film-inspired runners become stars of virtual relay
PUBLISHED: 08:30 03 December 2020
Larissa Follen
Fenland Running Club fielded eight teams for the virtual Hereward Relay event on Sunday, November 29 and competed alongside March AC and Three Counties RC. Picture: FENLAND RC
Archant
Fenland Running Club (FRC) members aimed to be stars of a different kind as they took on the virtual Hereward Relay event.
Fenland Running Club fielded eight teams for the virtual Hereward Relay event on Sunday, November 29 and competed alongside March AC and Three Counties RC. Picture: FENLAND RC
The club’s eight teams were all named after their favourite lockdown movie or a general film that represented their abilities.
Usually, FRC would be competing in the relay between Peterborough and Ely alongside over 100 teams but instead took part in a virtual race with March AC and Three Counties RC.
FRC RESULTS
Team Happy Feet - Richard Agger, Ben Jimson, Andrew Plume and Lewis Saunders: 4:11:15.
Fenland Running Club fielded eight teams for the virtual Hereward Relay event on Sunday, November 29 and competed alongside March AC and Three Counties RC. Pictures: FENLAND RC
Four Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest - Paul Griffin, Rod Sinnott, Nigel Seale and Sean Connolly: 4:38:23.
The Fantastic Four - Paulina Zub, Alan Bird, Phill Thompson and Rimvydas Muduras: 4:55:57.
Little Women - Jane Clarke, Ellen Connolly, Ann Trett and Jay Gilbert: 5:17:17.
The Four Musketeers - Jac Richards, Graham Milliam, Andy Beveridge and Martin Jennings: 5:24:01.
Fenland Running Club fielded eight teams for the virtual Hereward Relay event on Sunday, November 29 and competed alongside March AC and Three Counties RC. Pictures: FENLAND RC
Batman Returns - Larissa Follen, Sarah Rippon, Tony Foice-Beard and Stuart Follen: 6:11:12.
Forrest Gump - Rachael Nicholls, Ade Mills, Lucy Hicks/Joanne Clarke and Pete Lunt: 6:31:48.
Run Fat Runners Run! - Melissa Milham, Gilly Anderson, Hannah Ryan/Lesley Prince and Nigel Marlow: 6:48:58.
Fenland Running Club fielded eight teams for the virtual Hereward Relay event on Sunday, November 29 and competed alongside March AC and Three Counties RC. Picture: FENLAND RC Fenland Running Club fielded eight teams for the virtual Hereward Relay event on Sunday, November 29 and competed alongside March AC and Three Counties RC. Picture: FENLAND RC Fenland Running Club fielded eight teams for the virtual Hereward Relay event on Sunday, November 29 and competed alongside March AC and Three Counties RC. Picture: FENLAND RC Fenland Running Club fielded eight teams for the virtual Hereward Relay event on Sunday, November 29 and competed alongside March AC and Three Counties RC. Picture: FENLAND RC Fenland Running Club fielded eight teams for the virtual Hereward Relay event on Sunday, November 29 and competed alongside March AC and Three Counties RC. Picture: FENLAND RC
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.