Film-inspired runners become stars of virtual relay

PUBLISHED: 08:30 03 December 2020

Larissa Follen

Fenland Running Club fielded eight teams for the virtual Hereward Relay event on Sunday, November 29 and competed alongside March AC and Three Counties RC. Picture: FENLAND RC

Archant

Fenland Running Club (FRC) members aimed to be stars of a different kind as they took on the virtual Hereward Relay event.

The club’s eight teams were all named after their favourite lockdown movie or a general film that represented their abilities.

Usually, FRC would be competing in the relay between Peterborough and Ely alongside over 100 teams but instead took part in a virtual race with March AC and Three Counties RC.

FRC RESULTS

Team Happy Feet - Richard Agger, Ben Jimson, Andrew Plume and Lewis Saunders: 4:11:15.

Four Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest - Paul Griffin, Rod Sinnott, Nigel Seale and Sean Connolly: 4:38:23.

The Fantastic Four - Paulina Zub, Alan Bird, Phill Thompson and Rimvydas Muduras: 4:55:57.

Little Women - Jane Clarke, Ellen Connolly, Ann Trett and Jay Gilbert: 5:17:17.

The Four Musketeers - Jac Richards, Graham Milliam, Andy Beveridge and Martin Jennings: 5:24:01.

Batman Returns - Larissa Follen, Sarah Rippon, Tony Foice-Beard and Stuart Follen: 6:11:12.

Forrest Gump - Rachael Nicholls, Ade Mills, Lucy Hicks/Joanne Clarke and Pete Lunt: 6:31:48.

Run Fat Runners Run! - Melissa Milham, Gilly Anderson, Hannah Ryan/Lesley Prince and Nigel Marlow: 6:48:58.

