March Athletic Club keep relay spirit alive with virtual event

March Athletic Club took part in the virtual Round Norfolk Relay event, completing the race with two teams over a 12-hour period. Picture: TRACEY DICKERSON Archant

Runners from March Athletic Club helped keep the spirit of the Round Norfolk Relay race alive by taking part in this year’s virtual event.

March Athletic Club took part in the virtual Round Norfolk Relay event, completing the race with two teams over a 12-hour period. Picture: TRACEY DICKERSON

The 34th event was cancelled due to Covid restrictions, which normally mirrors the Norfolk county boundary line over 198 miles divided into 17 unequal stages over 24 hours.

This year, each running club was able to run on their home territory and complete several stages at the same time while being supported by cyclists.

March AC completed the race with two teams of runners at the same time over a 12-hour period, with the mixed teams finishing in under 27 hours in a time of 26:46:21, beating last year’s open team’s time by 40 minutes amid the blustery conditions.

The club will find out its final position later this month once other invited teams have completed the race.

STAGE DISTANCES AND TIMES

1st 16.32 miles Toni Alcaraz 01:38:41; 2nd 13.75 miles Dean Markillie 01:52:10, 3rd 5.76 miles Sue Ward 00:52:32; 4th 11.14 miles Karen Patterson 01:26:56; 5th 10.81 miles Jason Mottram 01:24:28; 6th 7.9 miles James Moon 01:09:39; 7th 9.24 miles Dan Barber 01:08:17; 8th 7.52 miles Mike Blackledge 00:58:45; 9th 16.6 miles Steven Robinett 02:02:46; 10th 18.13 Miles Nina Markillie 03:03:42; 11th 12.45 miles Tim Brammer 01:39:27; 12th 19.67 miles Andrew Wool 02:44:19; 13th 13:25 miles Kanina O’Neil 01:36:58; 14th 7.27 miles Andy Cole 00:47:41; 15th 10:59 miles Wendy Harrison 01:37:00; 16th 5.49 miles Jo Anderson Wenn 00:45:24; 17th 11.73 miles Dawn Veal 01:47:46.

Total time: 26:46:21.

