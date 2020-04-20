ATHLETICS: Three Counties find new ways to stay motivated during coronavirus pandemic with Take That challenge

Three Counties Running Club members are keeping motivated by taking part in weekly challenges. Pictures: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD Archant

Runners from Three Counties Running Club are finding new ways to keep motivated as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

It’s been tough for everyone, not just sports clubs, and trying to keep physically active and mentally strong during this time is hard, especially when you can only exercise on your own or with family members who live at the same address.

However, TCRC members are keeping positive by organising weekly challenges, with this week’s challenge being to video yourself whilst running and singing a Take That song.

Lots of members have also been involved in virtual challenges to keep motivated and help raise money for deserving organisations and charities.

Families and individuals from the club have signed up to the virtual NHS challenge ‘Do What You Can’, which encourages people to do whatever they can, such as walking, running or cycling, during one of our ‘one exercises a day’ to support NHS Charities Together.

For more information, visit https://racethedistance.com/products/nhs-challenge-2020-do-what-you-can.

