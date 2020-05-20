ATHLETICS: Double lockdown fun for Three Counties Running Club

Three Counties Running Club members took on a running and cycling challenge, while Mark Mattless covered each of the three counties during a weekend run. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD Archant

It was double the fun for Three Counties Running Club members as they took on two lockdown challenges over the weekend.

Week eight saw members kept physically and mentally active with a running and cycling challenge.

At the start, 28 runners pledged the day and distances they would run, from between one and 13.1 miles, completing 204.53 miles which took them from Leverington to the Lake District.

A total of 31 cyclists then pledged the distance they would cycle, ranging from eight to 80 miles, to complete the 874-mile trek between John O’Groats to Land’s End across the two days.

With members anxious to see if they reached their target, they exceeded it and managed to cover 1,081.19 miles.

Mark Mattless also achieved his weekend aim by crossing the three counties of Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Lincolnshire while covering over 17 miles.

