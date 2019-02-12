Athletics: Three Counties members have muddy fun at Shouldham

Three Counties Running Club members at the Shouldham XC series Archant

Three Counties Running Club had muddy fun at the Shouldham XC Series on Sunday.

A squad of 10 took part in the 9.5k race, with Morgan Harrison second in the under-17 4.5k event in 16.10.

Jonny Clark (41.10) led the main group home, ahead of Nick Clarey (42.56), Mark Mattless (46.13) and first woman Dawn Ball, who ran a best of 47.17.

Sarah Melton-Whitelam (48.25), Sarah Johnson (50.19), Tony Lamb (53.26), Steve Whitelam (54.31), Sarah Lamb and Jodie Clark (58.29) were also in action.

Wisbech junior parkrun had a turnout of 31, with Maisie Macdonald third in 9.27 ahead of Hayden Hall (9.28).

Keira Fines (10.40), Stephanie Harbord (11.36), Issac Western (11.47), Kallum Hall (13.07) and Rowan Coultham (16.49) also ran.

Members are due to run at the Stamford 30k this weekend.

Parkrun results, Victoria Dock: Elisabeth Sennitt-Clough 20.40.

Dudley: Stephen Rhodes 24.50; Sandra Rhodes 35.48.

Kings Lynn: Colin Apps 24.29; Jayne Spurrier 25.43; Jennie Sinclair 29.56.

March: Tony Lamb 29.03; Donna Johnson 29.38; Melvin Green 31.39; Sarah Lamb 31.40.

Whittlesey: Justin Showell 21.40.