Three Counties Running Club rises to the lockdown challenge

Isaac Western took part in a 1.5k charity run as other Three Counties members had to run or walk a letter of the club name. Pictures: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD Archant

Members of Three Counties Running Club yet again rose to the challenge, but it was harder than they thought.

Invited by March Athletic Club, members were tasked with spelling the name of their club on their Strava map through running or walking.

TCRC members felt grateful to take on the challenge from another local club, and it was something all members could take part in whatever level they are at.

Runners and walkers showed their interest before being assigned a letter from ‘Three Counties Running Club’, where residents may have seen members randomly walking or running down their road looking lost.

However, they did not go crazy and in fact were just making a letter.

Meanwhile, junior runner Isaac Western took part in a virtual 1.5k charity run to raise money for ‘Run for Heroes’.

TCRC now look forward to week 10 of their lockdown challenges, where they aim to return the favour to March AC soon.