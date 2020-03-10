Advanced search

ATHLETICS: Three Counties come, see and conquer at Cambridge half marathon

PUBLISHED: 16:45 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:46 10 March 2020

Three Counties Running Club at the Cambridge half marathon. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Three Counties Running Club at the Cambridge half marathon. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

'They came, they ran, they conquered' was the motto inscribed on all medals at the Cambridge Saucony half marathon, and Three Counties Running Club produced a great turnout.

Three Counties Running Club took part in the Burghley 7 race. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALDThree Counties Running Club took part in the Burghley 7 race. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Ten TCRC members competed among a field of 10,000 runners, with eight claiming personal bests on a course starting and finishing at Midsummer Common.

Lee Johnson claimed a PB of 1:25:58, followed by Daniel Barnes in a PB of 1:32:16, Gary Ingrey (1:52:35 PB), Sarah-jane Macdonald (1:53:41), Rickie Trundle (1:56:32 PB), Sarah Johnson (1:57:40 PB), Lucie Broomfield (2:03:05 PB), Sandra Rhodes (2:25:27 PB), David Hammond (2:28:03 PB) and Leanne Taylor (2:43:58).

There were 10 TCRC members taking on the Burghley 7 race.

First home for the club was Andi Woolley in 47th in a PB of 48:25, ahead of Richard Stapleton (53:22), Jonny Clark (53:31), Vicki Newton (55:21), Phil Newton (55:52), Chris Rudd (1:04:36 PB), Tony Lamb (1:12:30 PB), Lisa Woolley (1:16:51 PB), Jodie Clark (1:16:51) and Sarah Lamb (1:16:52 PB).

Three Counties Running Club in action at Shouldham. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALDThree Counties Running Club in action at Shouldham. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

In the last event of the Shouldham XC series, Kersten Muller finished fourth in age in a great time of 29:15.

Wisbech junior parkrun saw 38 runners, 12 of them TCRC juniors.

Jack Williams finished first overall and for the club in 7:48, Maisie Macdonald came fourth and first female with a PB of 8:30, followed by Isaac Western (9:46 PB), Ronnie Watts (10:23), Keira Fines (10:51), Daniel Beitans (11:14), Hayden Hall (11:37), Casey Grange (12:32), Kallum Hall (12:49), Tyler Barnes (12:49), Annika Beitane (12:53) and Molli Western (18:22).

OTHER PARKRUN RESULTS

King's Lynn

Mark Mattless 21:14PB 30th/442; Tracey Else 24:44 2nd in age; Jayne Spurrier 27:42; Keira Fines 28:54; Anne-Marie Mattless 29:34.

March

Melvin Green 30:00.

Snowden Field

Victoria May 29:56; Tony Lamb 30:58; Sarah Lamb 32:36; Laura Vincent 33:16; Colin Apps 33:17; Donna Johnson 37:05.

ATHLETICS: Three Counties come, see and conquer at Cambridge half marathon

