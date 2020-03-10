ATHLETICS: Three Counties come, see and conquer at Cambridge half marathon

'They came, they ran, they conquered' was the motto inscribed on all medals at the Cambridge Saucony half marathon, and Three Counties Running Club produced a great turnout.

Ten TCRC members competed among a field of 10,000 runners, with eight claiming personal bests on a course starting and finishing at Midsummer Common.

Lee Johnson claimed a PB of 1:25:58, followed by Daniel Barnes in a PB of 1:32:16, Gary Ingrey (1:52:35 PB), Sarah-jane Macdonald (1:53:41), Rickie Trundle (1:56:32 PB), Sarah Johnson (1:57:40 PB), Lucie Broomfield (2:03:05 PB), Sandra Rhodes (2:25:27 PB), David Hammond (2:28:03 PB) and Leanne Taylor (2:43:58).

There were 10 TCRC members taking on the Burghley 7 race.

First home for the club was Andi Woolley in 47th in a PB of 48:25, ahead of Richard Stapleton (53:22), Jonny Clark (53:31), Vicki Newton (55:21), Phil Newton (55:52), Chris Rudd (1:04:36 PB), Tony Lamb (1:12:30 PB), Lisa Woolley (1:16:51 PB), Jodie Clark (1:16:51) and Sarah Lamb (1:16:52 PB).

In the last event of the Shouldham XC series, Kersten Muller finished fourth in age in a great time of 29:15.

Wisbech junior parkrun saw 38 runners, 12 of them TCRC juniors.

Jack Williams finished first overall and for the club in 7:48, Maisie Macdonald came fourth and first female with a PB of 8:30, followed by Isaac Western (9:46 PB), Ronnie Watts (10:23), Keira Fines (10:51), Daniel Beitans (11:14), Hayden Hall (11:37), Casey Grange (12:32), Kallum Hall (12:49), Tyler Barnes (12:49), Annika Beitane (12:53) and Molli Western (18:22).

OTHER PARKRUN RESULTS

King's Lynn

Mark Mattless 21:14PB 30th/442; Tracey Else 24:44 2nd in age; Jayne Spurrier 27:42; Keira Fines 28:54; Anne-Marie Mattless 29:34.

March

Melvin Green 30:00.

Snowden Field

Victoria May 29:56; Tony Lamb 30:58; Sarah Lamb 32:36; Laura Vincent 33:16; Colin Apps 33:17; Donna Johnson 37:05.

