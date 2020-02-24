Advanced search

ATHLETICS: Three Counties runners return in style after Storms Ciara and Dennis

PUBLISHED: 13:33 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:33 24 February 2020

Sarah-jane Macdonald

Three Counties Running Club returned to action in style at different events including at Thetford and Peterborough. Pictures: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Three Counties Running Club members laced their trainers to return to the track after Storms Ciara and Dennis.

Seven TCRC runners ran the Stamford Valentines 30k, most members using this as marathon training.

Lee Johnson was first home in a great time of 2:23:44, before Michelle Brown in a personal best of 2:34:28, shaving 10 minutes off last year's time.

There were also personal best times for Johnny Beesley in 2:37:00, Amy Baxter who crossed in 2:47:29, Zoe Gourley finished in 3:04:44 in her longest run so far and Matt Hunter knocked 25 minutes off last year's effort in 3:10:44.

Sarah Clark produced an impressive run in a time of 3:31:36.

Eight members took part in the final race of the Thetford Trails 10k winter series, which consists of three events around Thetford Forest on a very muddy and slippery course.

First home for the club was Jonny Clark in 47:08, followed by Chris Rudd with a personal best of 56:07 in his first race for the club.

Sarah Melton-Whitelam recorded a time of 58:29, while Jodie Clark and Cheryl Lenton crossed the line together in a great time of 1:00:22. Steve Whitelam ran a fantastic personal best of 1:01:01, ahead of Tony Lamb in 1:04:22 and Sarah Lamb in 1:06:38.

The Peterborough winter 10k held at Ferry Meadows was also a wet, muddy and windy race but it didn't stop club runners Alice Ingman and Rachael Brittain running a fantastic race together.

This was Rachael's second 10k, and both ladies crossed the line together in a time of 1:14:16.

Twenty-five runners were chomping at the bit to take part in the junior parkrun after a two-week absence due to poor weather.

First home for the club was Ronnie Watts in 10:30, followed by Isaac Western (10:38), Daniel Beitans (11:35), Annika Beitane (13:56), Tobie Watts (15:29) and Stephanie Harbord (16:27).

Melvin Green celebrated his 100th parkrun at March with a great time of 29:20.

OTHER PARKRUN RESULTS

Ferry Meadows

Bethan McKay 46:25.

Kings Lynn

Matthew Knott 20:58 (30th/374), Keira Fines 29:04.

Perry Hall

Steve Clarke 36:02.

Dunstable Downs

Jodie Clark 32:34, Jonny Clark 32:35.

Fulbourn Hospital

Colin Apps 24:12 (18th/109)

March

Aaron Petts 28:22, Melvin Green 29:20, Laura Vincent 33:43, Dawn Ball 33:44, Casey Grange 39:17(1st in age), Jack Petts 39:19 PB, Donna Johnson 55:39

