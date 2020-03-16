Advanced search

ATHLETICS: Hills, thrills and personal bests for Three Counties runners amid coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 12:08 16 March 2020

Sarah-jane Macdonald

Three Counties Running Club at the Oundle 20-miler race. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Three Counties Running Club at the Oundle 20-miler race. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

It was a case of hills, thrills and personal bests for Three Counties Running Club despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Three Counties Running Club took part in the Long Sutton 10k and half marathon races. Picture: SARAH-JAME MACDONALDThree Counties Running Club took part in the Long Sutton 10k and half marathon races. Picture: SARAH-JAME MACDONALD

Nine TCRC members took part in the Oundle 20 race, who tackled 20 wet miles in and around Northamptonshire.

Every runner recorded personal bests. Lee Johnson was first home in 2:25:40 followed by Johnny Beesley in 2:43:44, Mark Mattless 2:47:39, Michelle Brown and Matthew Knott in 2:53:00, Vicki Drake 3:05:31, Teresa Rodrigues 3:10:06, Zoe Gourley 3:16:46 and Matt Hunter 3:16:47.

Six TCRC runners competed in the Long Sutton 10k and half marathon.

The 10k race saw Jodie Lee first member home in a PB of 52:45, finishing third in age, while Victoria May crossed in 1:06:36.

Diane Petchell completed her first official 10k with a great PB of 1:15:31, supported by Lisa Woolley in 1:15:35.

Andi Woolley and Nick Clarey took on the half marathon and both knocked out fantastic PBs, Andi with 1:35:49 and Nick in 1:50:17.

The juniors has a great morning at the Wisbech junior parkrun with 10 of the 23-strong field being TCRC members.

Jack Williams was first home in a PB of 7:44, followed by Maisie Macdonald in 8:30, who finished third and as first female.

Isaac Western then crossed in 10:08, before Ronnie Watts 10:59, Daniel Beitans 11:21, Hayden Hall 11:40, Callum Bates 12:35, Stephanie Harbord 12:56, Frankie Watts 14:43 and Annika Beitane 18:20.

OTHER PARKRUN RESULTS

Nonsuch (Greater London)

Stephen Rhodes 22:42 (77th/565), Sandra Rhodes 32:02.

Kings Lynn

Morgan Harrison 18:20 (first in age, 4th/350), Matthew Knott 21:48 (27th), Jayne Spurrier 27:51 and Isaac Western 31:01.

March

Mel Green 29:03 (38th/112), Laura Vincent 32:18, Donna Johnson 35:22 and Victoria May 35:22.

