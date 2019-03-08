Advanced search

ATHLETICS: Three Counties runners race against boats in eventful weekend

PUBLISHED: 16:27 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:27 03 July 2019

Three Counties Running Club members competed in a host of races over an eventful weekend. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Three Counties Running Club (TCRC) experienced an eventful weekend where not only did they compete with other runners, but also cruise boats.

In a weekend of parkruns, Kim Coultard travelled to North Lincolnshire to take part in the Normanby 10k, also known as the Norman Bee 10k.

The race is mixed terrain, which starts and finishes at Normanby Hall and goes through the local villages.

The race is held during the annual Burton in Bloom event, which helps to raise awareness for bumblebees, along with a bee design medal and t-shirt for all finishers.

Despite the heat, Kim managed to run a fantastic race and record a personal best of 53:44.

Steve and Sandra Rhodes took part in an unusual out and back cross-country race called Beat the Boat Windsor 10k.

The race itself starts off at Brocas fields in Eton and as the runners start, a target boat full of spectators is released to try and beat the runners to the finish line.

Even with the heat, there were narrow paths and swampy mud patches to tackle.

Steve was just 30 seconds off his PB in a great time of 48:44, with Sandra finishing in 1:09:00.

Six club members took part in the Ramsey Road Runners Abbey 10k, all recording impressive times.

The single lap, mainly flat, mixed terrain course starts and finishes at the Abbey College.

The first club member home was Aaron Petts in a time of 50:16, followed by Vicki Drake in 51:35, knocking five minutes off last year's time in the process.

Dawn Ball came home in 55:43, followed by Teresa Rodrigues in 56:01, Zoe Gourley with 59:43 and Leanne Taylor in 1:06:21.

11 TCRC members took part at the Wisbech Junior Parkrun out of 33 entrants.

Sarah and Tony Lamb competed in the Yeovil Montacute 5k, with Tony recording a time of 32:48 and Sarah finishing in 37:20.

TCRC are next flying the flag at the Peterborough 5k Series tonight and The Whitemoor 5miler this Sunday (July 7).

FULL PARKRUN RESULTS

Wisbech

Hayden Hall 9:32; Stephanie Harbord and Keira Fines 10:47; Isaac Western 11:40; Daniel Beitans 11:58; Kallum Hall 12:07; Callum Bates 13:58; Annika Beitane 14:31, William Durkin 16:30, Joseph Durkin 16:38 and Laurence Durkin 24:40.

Gorleston Cliffs

Daniel Barnes 19:35 and Tamara Barnes 32:09 PB.

Black Park

Steve Rhodes 24:16 and Sandra Rhodes 36:18.

King's Lynn

Nick Clarey 21:41 PB, Tracy Pratt 29:28 and Janette Smith 34:40 PB.

Sheringham

Tracey Else 28:25.

March

Melvin Green 29:46.

Sloughbottom

Colin Apps 23:25.

Strathclyde

Justin Showell (SC) 22:55.

