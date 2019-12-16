Advanced search

ATHLETICS: Festive cheer for Three Counties at annual Santa Run

PUBLISHED: 14:49 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:49 16 December 2019

Three Counties runners pose for the camera. Picture: THREE COUNTIES RUNNING CLUB

Three Counties Running Club hosted their fourth annual Santa Run in Wisbech Park on Sunday.

Runners begin the Thetford Trail 10k. Picture: THREE COUNTIES RUNNING CLUBRunners begin the Thetford Trail 10k. Picture: THREE COUNTIES RUNNING CLUB

The fun started with the 1k event for all abilities with children, adults and non-runners dressed up in festive clothing taking part.

There were 54 entries in the 1k event with TCRC's Maisie Macdonald winning the race in a time of 3:48. Amandas Gestautas came fourth and was the first male finisher.

In the 5k race, 54 runners of all ages took part, all dressed in Santa hats, tinsel and bells.

Three Counties Running Club 5k winner Steven Franklin (centre) with Millie Harris (left), first female. Picture: THREE COUNTIES RUNNING CLUBThree Counties Running Club 5k winner Steven Franklin (centre) with Millie Harris (left), first female. Picture: THREE COUNTIES RUNNING CLUB

Steven Franklin was the first male home in 19:04, with first female Millie Harris coming eighth in 22:52.

All runners in both events were presented with medals and Krispy Kreme doughnuts, with the first male and female winner in each race receiving a box of chocolates from TCRC chairman Gary Ingrey.

TCRC had 13 runners taking part, with most offering their support through volunteering for the event. The club runners were: Kersten Müller, Melvin Green, Laura Vincent, Amy Baxter, Tamara Barnes, Diane Petchell, Lisa Woolley, Andi Woolley and Junior Runners, Ruby Baxter, Finley Turner, William Durkin, Keira Fines and Isaac Western.

Amandas Gestautas (left), first male finisher in the 1k, club chairman Gary Ingrey and Maisie Macdonald (right), first female in the 1k. Picture: THREE COUNTIES RUNNING CLUBAmandas Gestautas (left), first male finisher in the 1k, club chairman Gary Ingrey and Maisie Macdonald (right), first female in the 1k. Picture: THREE COUNTIES RUNNING CLUB

The club would like to say a special thank you to everyone who supported and volunteered, including the runners, the mayor, the Wisbech Town Walking Football team, Finchy's Hog Roast, Melvin Green and Active Fenland.

Whilst some were having a festive run, seven members took part in the Thetford Trails 10k race, the first in the 10k Winter Series consisting of three events.

The single loop race, which started and finished at High Lodge whilst covering the trails of Thetford Forest, was mainly an uphill course with seven TCRC runners completing the challenge.

First home for the club was Jonny Clark in a time of 46:55, followed by Arthur Sargeant with a personal best of 53:34.

Jodie Clark, Tony Lamb and Cheryl Lenton crossed the line together in 1:00:05, with Steve Whitelam recording a PB of 1:01:35 and Sarah Lamb finished in 1:05:29.

PARKRUN RESULTS

March

Stephen Rhodes (30:19); Laura Vincent (30:20); Melvin Green (30:20) and Sandra Rhodes (31:24).

Hunstanton

Colin Apps (24:07).

