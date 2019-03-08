ATHLETICS: It's personal bests aplenty for Three Counties Running Club members

Members from Three Counties Running Club competed in the Peterborough 5k series and the Whitemoor five-miler recently. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD Archant

It was personal bests aplenty amid a warm week of running for Three Counties Running Club (TCRC).

It all started on Wednesday evening with the third event in the Peterborough 5k Series at Ferry Meadows, hosted by Thorney RC.

First home for the club was Mark Mattless in a great time of 22:23, followed by Matt Hunter 24:10, Debbie Agger 26:57, Melvin Green 27:54 (PB), Fay Gratton 28:43, Steve Clarke 29:33, Anne-Marie Mattless 31:35 and Jennie Sinclair 32:29.

Sunday saw 23 members take part in the Whitemoor five-miler and Darren's Dash 1.5 mile fun run.

Amongst the 84 fun run field, nine TCRC members ran with seven of them being junior members.

Maisie Macdonald was first home for the club in 15th spot, losing out on top female overall on a photo finish.

However, Maisie managed to knock two minutes off last year's time, getting a new PB of 10:30.

Next home for TCRC was George Warby in 11:12 (PB), followed by Philip Baxter 11:16 (PB), Ruby Baxter 12:08 (PB), Joshua Trundle 12:21 (PB), Isaac Western 12:57 (PB), Thomas Baxter 13:21 (PB), Jake Trundle 13:21 (PB) and Jason Western 13:37 (PB).

15 club members lined up in the heat for the start of the five-miler event.

The course is a mixed terrain route starting and finishing at the sports field in March, with some of the course going through the Nature Reserve and along the river bank.

At the start of the race most members would have been happy getting round and not even contemplating PB's or podium places, but it did happen with 11 PB's and 2 podium spots recorded.

First home for the club in a fantastic PB of 35:47 was new club member Rickie Trundle, before Jonathan Beesley earned a great PB of 38:32 and Mark Mattless in a PB of 38:46.

Amy Baxter was next home for TCRC, topping the 35-39 age category with a PB of 39:22.

Vet 40 runner Vicki Drake was next to cross the line with a fantastic time of 40:38, also claiming first in her category.

There was then a steady flow of TCRC runners, Sarah-Jane Macdonald crossing the line in a new PB of 42:23.

Other finishers were Sarah Johnson 42:44 (PB), Debbie Agger 45:23 (PB), Melvin Green 46:31 (PB), Leanne Taylor 47:15 (PB), Steve Clarke 50:56 (PB), Sarah Lamb 53:52 (PB), Zoe Gourley 53:54 and Alice Bancroft-Turner 53:52 (PB).

Club member Arthur Sargeant travelled to Tenby in Wales to take part in the Long Course Weekend in preparation for his Ironman event in September in Wales.

The event consists of a 2.4 mile open water swim on Friday, a 112-mile bike ride on Saturday and a full marathon on the Sunday, where a medal is awarded for each individual event and if all three events are completed, you receive a fourth medal and an Ironman shirt.

This was a great event to see where Arthur was in his training coming up to the event, producing fantastic results.

In the swim, he recorded 1:12:06, he came home in 7:53:18 on the bike and completed the run in 5:29:21, finishing in a total time of 14:34:45.

The Junior Parkrun saw 43 runners with 8 being TCRC junior members.

First home for the club was Hayden Hall in 9:02 followed by Ronnie Watts 10:45, Frankie Watts 12:31, Kallum Hall 13:01, William Durkin 13:27, Callum Bates 13:59, Annika Beitane 15:34 and Daniel Beitans 23:57.

Oliver Knott had another fantastic run at the Kings Lynn JPR, running a fantastic PB of 11:13.

TCRC are next flying the flag at the Manea Gala 5k this Saturday and the Peterborough 5k Series on July 17.

OTHER PARKRUN RESULTS

King's Lynn

Matthew Knott 21:13, Mark Mattless 21:59 (PB), Colin Apps 22:20, Tracey Else 24:32, Steve Whitelam 30:27, Sarah Lamb 30:28, Summer Fleming 30:33 9PB), Lisa Woolley 32:21 (PB) and Janette Smith 35:31.

Fell foot

Stephen Rhodes 23:31 and Sandra Rhodes 35:30.

March

Melvin Green 27:59 PB

Alness

Justin Showell 23:11 (SC, celebrating his 350th Parkrun).

