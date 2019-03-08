Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

ATHLETICS: 'P' is the magic letter as Three Counties runners impress yet again

PUBLISHED: 12:11 05 August 2019

Sarah-jane Macdonald

Three Counties runners Richard Stapleton (left), Fay Gratton (centre) and Matt Hunter (right) took part in the final race of the Peterborough 5k Series last week, all recording impressive times. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Three Counties runners Richard Stapleton (left), Fay Gratton (centre) and Matt Hunter (right) took part in the final race of the Peterborough 5k Series last week, all recording impressive times. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Archant

'P' was the magic letter for Three Counties Running Club (TCRC) with personal bests, potential and Peterborough all adding to impressive results.

Three Counties Running Club member Nick Clarey claimed a new personal best at the first Peterborough Sublime 24-hour race at Ferry Meadows over the weekend, finishing fifth out of 122 runners and first in his age group. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALDThree Counties Running Club member Nick Clarey claimed a new personal best at the first Peterborough Sublime 24-hour race at Ferry Meadows over the weekend, finishing fifth out of 122 runners and first in his age group. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

The final race of the Peterborough 5k Series was held on Wednesday, July 31, with three TCRC members taking part.

First home for the club was Richard Stapleton in a great time of 23:14, followed by Matt Hunter with 24:19 and Fay Gratton in 28:12.

Runners who completed three out of the five events all received special commemorative t-shirts.

They were: Matt Hunter, Richard Stapleton, Fay Gratton, Jennie Sinclair, Steve Clarke, Mark and Anne-Marie Mattless.

Three Counties Running Club members also took part in the King's Lynn Parkrun event, with a number of personal bests being recorded. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALDThree Counties Running Club members also took part in the King's Lynn Parkrun event, with a number of personal bests being recorded. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Nick Clarey was the sole TCRC runner at the first Peterborough Sublime 24-hour race at Ferry Meadows during the weekend, which consisted of a 12-hour night run, a 5k, 10k and 1k race.

Clarey took part in the 10k multi-terrain course and finished in a great personal best (PB) of 53:01, coming fifth out of 122 runners overall and first in his age group.

Junior club member Isaac Western ran with his father in his first 1k race as he raised funds for stillbirth and neonatal charity, 'Sands'.

Junior TCRC member Isaac Western, 5, ran his first 1k race alongside his father Jason last week. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALDJunior TCRC member Isaac Western, 5, ran his first 1k race alongside his father Jason last week. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

OTHER PARKRUN RESULTS

Thetford

Steve Rhodes 23:29 and Sandra Rhodes 33:55.

Margate

TCRC member Steve Clarke took part in the Nuremberg Parkrun, finishing in a respectable time of 29:49 and 35th overall. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALDTCRC member Steve Clarke took part in the Nuremberg Parkrun, finishing in a respectable time of 29:49 and 35th overall. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Jonny Clark 21:46

March

Donna Johnson 30:00 and Victoria May 31:09.

Nuremberg

Steve Clarke 29:49 (35th overall).

Brooklands

Justin Showell 22:54 (SC).

King's Lynn

Rickie Trundle 20:15 (PB); Antony Coultard 20:54 (PB); Matthew Knott 21:20, Jonathan Beesley 21:36 (PB); Michelle Brown 22:26; Sarah Melton-Whitelam 26:34; Joshua Trundle 26:34 (PB, junior runner); Alice Ingman 26:39; Keira Fines 25:57 (PB, junior runner); Colin Apps 26:58; Steve Whitelam 29:16; Sarah Lamb 31:25; Diane Petchell 31:47 (PB); Lisa Woolley 31:49 and Janette Smith 34:02 (PB).

TCRC are holding their summer relay event on Saturday, August 17 at Wisbech Park and there is still time to enter.

Each team will need four members and there is also a child's relay, family relay and a competitive race on offer.

It is £5 per team for both the child and family relay and the competitive relay costs £10 per team.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/three-counties-summer-relay-tickets-64497179801?aff=Facebook&fbclid=IwAR2FjxLIKn3ysP_lK4Qs6EmQc71GMOTTobWmhIjjWRRmbm55K5i3lsOxAYo.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Allowed out to go to Tesco, man, 66, detained since 2001 under mental health act for murder fails to return to Cambridgeshire hospital

Peter Atkins was reported missing by staff at Kneesworth House Hospital in Old North Road, Bassingbourn, at about 4.15pm on Thursday (August 1) after he failed to return from authorised free time to go to Tesco that afternoon.Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Lucky 13? Not for these drivers says Cambridgeshire Police after they seized all 13 of them over the weekend for various offences

In just one weekend Cambridgeshire Police say they took 13 cars off the road – for a variety of offences. Here's one of them. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Army cadets from Fenland receive special visit during annual county training camp

Sgt Johnson Beharry VC COG paid a special visit to West Tofts Training Camp near Thetford to meet members of the Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force, including those from Wisbech, March, Chatteris and Whittlesey who were a part of the eight-day annual event. Picture: MARK KNIGHT

They closed it for three weeks, spent tens of thousands re-surfacing it but now this Fen road is crumbling - and residents are furious

Crumbling Fen road: Cllr Colin Noble says the road between Lakenheath village and the A1101 will be repaired

Cannabis factory discovered by police who only went to property to investigate unrelated crime

103 cannabis plants were discovered by police in Wisbech today. The plants were found by officers who went to a house in the town to investigate an unrelated crime. A suspect is in custody. Picture; FENLAND POLICE

Most Read

Allowed out to go to Tesco, man, 66, detained since 2001 under mental health act for murder fails to return to Cambridgeshire hospital

Peter Atkins was reported missing by staff at Kneesworth House Hospital in Old North Road, Bassingbourn, at about 4.15pm on Thursday (August 1) after he failed to return from authorised free time to go to Tesco that afternoon.Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Lucky 13? Not for these drivers says Cambridgeshire Police after they seized all 13 of them over the weekend for various offences

In just one weekend Cambridgeshire Police say they took 13 cars off the road – for a variety of offences. Here's one of them. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Army cadets from Fenland receive special visit during annual county training camp

Sgt Johnson Beharry VC COG paid a special visit to West Tofts Training Camp near Thetford to meet members of the Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force, including those from Wisbech, March, Chatteris and Whittlesey who were a part of the eight-day annual event. Picture: MARK KNIGHT

They closed it for three weeks, spent tens of thousands re-surfacing it but now this Fen road is crumbling - and residents are furious

Crumbling Fen road: Cllr Colin Noble says the road between Lakenheath village and the A1101 will be repaired

Cannabis factory discovered by police who only went to property to investigate unrelated crime

103 cannabis plants were discovered by police in Wisbech today. The plants were found by officers who went to a house in the town to investigate an unrelated crime. A suspect is in custody. Picture; FENLAND POLICE

Latest from the Cambs Times

Steam vehicles, Morris dancers and live music just some of the attractions at March Steam and Vintage Show

The annual March Steam and Vintage Show took place at the auction field on Knight's End Road over the weekend of August 3-4, with families and friends attending to see a range of steam vehicles, vintage vehicles and other attractions, including a heavy horse demonstration. Picture: IAN CARTER

Lucky 13? Not for these drivers says Cambridgeshire Police after they seized all 13 of them over the weekend for various offences

In just one weekend Cambridgeshire Police say they took 13 cars off the road – for a variety of offences. Here's one of them. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

ATHLETICS: ‘P’ is the magic letter as Three Counties runners impress yet again

Three Counties runners Richard Stapleton (left), Fay Gratton (centre) and Matt Hunter (right) took part in the final race of the Peterborough 5k Series last week, all recording impressive times. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Modified BMWs to vintage American trucks on display as Only Fools and Motors club descends on The Light Cinema on Hobbs and Shaw night

Mods and wraps! Gareth Kendal (left) and Stephen Stenton (right). Customised cars were on display at The Light Cinema in Wisbech on the opening night of Hobbs and Shaw. Picture(s): Ian Carter

Back log of Cambridgeshire inquests (86 cases open after more than a year) ‘significantly higher’ than many part of the country says new report

Coroner David Heming and his office at Huntingdon. Coroners are required by law to investigate any sudden or unexplained death. They are independent of both local and central government and are required to act in accordance with laid down rules and procedures. Picture; CCC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists