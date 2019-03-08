ATHLETICS: 'P' is the magic letter as Three Counties runners impress yet again

'P' was the magic letter for Three Counties Running Club (TCRC) with personal bests, potential and Peterborough all adding to impressive results.

The final race of the Peterborough 5k Series was held on Wednesday, July 31, with three TCRC members taking part.

First home for the club was Richard Stapleton in a great time of 23:14, followed by Matt Hunter with 24:19 and Fay Gratton in 28:12.

Runners who completed three out of the five events all received special commemorative t-shirts.

They were: Matt Hunter, Richard Stapleton, Fay Gratton, Jennie Sinclair, Steve Clarke, Mark and Anne-Marie Mattless.

Nick Clarey was the sole TCRC runner at the first Peterborough Sublime 24-hour race at Ferry Meadows during the weekend, which consisted of a 12-hour night run, a 5k, 10k and 1k race.

Clarey took part in the 10k multi-terrain course and finished in a great personal best (PB) of 53:01, coming fifth out of 122 runners overall and first in his age group.

Junior club member Isaac Western ran with his father in his first 1k race as he raised funds for stillbirth and neonatal charity, 'Sands'.

OTHER PARKRUN RESULTS

Thetford

Steve Rhodes 23:29 and Sandra Rhodes 33:55.

Margate

Jonny Clark 21:46

March

Donna Johnson 30:00 and Victoria May 31:09.

Nuremberg

Steve Clarke 29:49 (35th overall).

Brooklands

Justin Showell 22:54 (SC).

King's Lynn

Rickie Trundle 20:15 (PB); Antony Coultard 20:54 (PB); Matthew Knott 21:20, Jonathan Beesley 21:36 (PB); Michelle Brown 22:26; Sarah Melton-Whitelam 26:34; Joshua Trundle 26:34 (PB, junior runner); Alice Ingman 26:39; Keira Fines 25:57 (PB, junior runner); Colin Apps 26:58; Steve Whitelam 29:16; Sarah Lamb 31:25; Diane Petchell 31:47 (PB); Lisa Woolley 31:49 and Janette Smith 34:02 (PB).

TCRC are holding their summer relay event on Saturday, August 17 at Wisbech Park and there is still time to enter.

Each team will need four members and there is also a child's relay, family relay and a competitive race on offer.

It is £5 per team for both the child and family relay and the competitive relay costs £10 per team.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/three-counties-summer-relay-tickets-64497179801?aff=Facebook&fbclid=IwAR2FjxLIKn3ysP_lK4Qs6EmQc71GMOTTobWmhIjjWRRmbm55K5i3lsOxAYo.

