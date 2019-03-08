Advanced search

ATHLETICS: Three Counties runners record healthy weekend times at Green Wheel Relay

PUBLISHED: 14:13 17 June 2019

Team TCRC at the Green Wheel Relay in Peterborough at the weekend. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Team TCRC at the Green Wheel Relay in Peterborough at the weekend. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Runners from Three Counties Running Club (TCRC) produced some impressive results over the weekend.

Team Norfolk at the Green Wheel Relay in Peterborough. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALDTeam Norfolk at the Green Wheel Relay in Peterborough. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Three mixed teams amid a 50-team field took part in the Green Wheel Relay around Peterborough on Sunday.

Team Norfolk were first home for TCRC, with the team of captain Lee Johnson, Amy Baxter, Matt Knott, Gary Ingrey, Sarah Clark, Sarah-Jane Macdonald and Karen Smith finishing third overall in a time of 6:25:59.

Next to finish were Team Cambridgeshire, as skipper Steve Rhodes, Debbie Agger, Sarah Johnson, Stewart Harrison, Aaron Petts, Lorraine Parker and Vicki Drake finished in 10th place overall in 6:58:47.

Team Lincolnshire were just a place behind, the team of Antony Coultard, Zoe Gourley, Sarah Melton-Whitelam, Dawn Ball, Kersten Muller, Matt Hunter and Sandra Rhodes crossing the line in a time of 7:05:40.

Team Cambridgeshire at the Green Wheel Relay in Peterborough. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALDTeam Cambridgeshire at the Green Wheel Relay in Peterborough. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Five TCRC runners took part in the Wisbech Junior Parkrun event, all displaying great performances.

Hayden Hall was first home in 9:15, followed by Joshua Trundle with 9:16, Keira Fines (9:56), Isaac Western (10:55) and Kallum Hall (11:17).

Oliver Knott was the sole TCRC representative at the King's Lynn Junior Parkrun, recording a brilliant time of 12:17.

TCRC are next in action at the Peterborough 5k Series and The Whitemoor five-miler on July 7.

Team Lincolnshire at the Green Wheel Relay in Peterborough. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALDTeam Lincolnshire at the Green Wheel Relay in Peterborough. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

FULL PARKRUN RESULTS

King's Lynn

Jonny Clark 21:15, Chris Craddock 22:58, Keira Fines 29:02, Colin Apps 29:03, Tracy Pratt 29:53 PB, Summer Fleming 33:58 PB and Lisa Woolley 35:30 PB.

March

Melvin Green 28:51 PB and Sarah Lamb 32:18.

Loch Neaton

Stephen Rhodes 23:29 and Sandra Rhodes 33:25.

Littleport

Justin Showell 26:13 (SC with buggy)

