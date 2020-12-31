Advanced search

ATHLETICS: Three Counties runners skip the Christmas gifts for impressive festive parkruns

PUBLISHED: 12:16 31 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:16 31 December 2019

Sarah-jane macdonald

Mark and Anne-Marie Mattless at the Cambridge 10k. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Mark and Anne-Marie Mattless at the Cambridge 10k. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Three Counties Running Club members skipped the presents and mulled wine for the outdoors as they took part in festive parkruns.

Maisie Macdonald after completing her 50th junior parkrun. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALDMaisie Macdonald after completing her 50th junior parkrun. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Runners travelled to Boston and Crowland on Christmas Day, with the former event containing a 196-strong field.

The first TCRC member home at Boston was Lee Johnson, who finished ninth in a time of 20:23, followed by Andi Woolley (21:29); Matt Hunter (26:10); Tracey Else (27:18); Sarah Melton-Whitelam (28:27); Sarah Johnson (28:28); Tony Lamb (30:18); Jennie Sinclair (32:41); Sarah Lamb (33:01); Lisa Woolley (34:05); Diane Petchell (34:07) and Steve Whitelam (34:08).

Three TCRC runners completed the Crowland course, with Victoria May (31:10), Colin Apps (31:11) and Arthir Sargeant (31:12) all crossing the line together.

On Sunday (December 29), half of the 28 runners were TCRC junior members that took part in the Wisbech junior parkrun, achieving some impressive results.

Josh Trundle (left), Rickie Trundle (centre) and Daniel Barnes at the Hunstanton parkrun. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALDJosh Trundle (left), Rickie Trundle (centre) and Daniel Barnes at the Hunstanton parkrun. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Alex Wilson came first in 8:01, with Jack Williams (8:07) and Jamie Wilson (8:15) following soon after. Maisie Macdonald finished as first female in sixth place with a time of 8:48 in her 50th junior parkrun.

Other members in the junior parkrun were: Zoe Wilson (9:35); William Durkin (9:43); Keira Fines (10:19); Isaac Western (10:42); Joshua Trundle (10:50); Stephanie Harbord (12:10); Luke Wilson (12:38); Jake Trundle (12:41); Emma Wilson (15:34) and Laurence Durkin (16:59 - Personal Best).

Husband and wife duo Mark and Anne-Marie Mattless represented TCRC in the Cambridge Sublime 10k race on Sunday (December 29).

On a mixed terrain course that starts and finishes at Midsummer Common while taking in the views of Cambridge city centre, Mark managed a fantastic PB time of 46.12 and Anne-Marie, who was celebrating her birthday, finished with a great time of 1:03:10.

Three Counties members at the Christmas Day event in Crowland. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALDThree Counties members at the Christmas Day event in Crowland. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

OTHER PARKRUN RESULTS

Bury St Edmunds

Steve Rhodes (24:49) and Sandra Rhodes (34:51).

Kings Lynn

Matthew Knott (21:24); Mark Mattless (21:34 - PB); Anne-Marie Mattless (29:19 - PB); Katie Doiley (33:18) and Diane Petchell (34:28).

March

Mel Green (30:00); Donna Johnson (30:02); Victoria May (30:28); Laura Vincent (31:20) and Sarah Lamb (32:35).

Hunstanton

Rickie Trundle (19:33 - PB); Daniel Barnes (19:34); Kersten Müller (21:51) and Joshua Trundle 32:00.

Irchester

Colin Apps (25:04).

