ATHLETICS: Three Counties Running Club out in force at team and individual events

Members from Three Counties Running Club took part in various team and individual events recently, collecting new Personal Bests in mixed conditions, including at the GrimReaper Ultra Marathon, the Run Norwich 10k and at the Peterborough 5k Series. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD Archant

Three Counties Running Club members (TCRC) were out in force in both singles and relay competition recently.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Members from Three Counties Running Club took part in various team and individual events recently, collecting new Personal Bests in mixed conditions, including at the GrimReaper Ultra Marathon, the Run Norwich 10k and at the Peterborough 5k Series. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD Members from Three Counties Running Club took part in various team and individual events recently, collecting new Personal Bests in mixed conditions, including at the GrimReaper Ultra Marathon, the Run Norwich 10k and at the Peterborough 5k Series. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

On July 21, it was a beautiful sunny day and great weather for supporting, but exactly what you don't need when running Ultra Marathon distances.

TCRC were in attendance at the GrimReaper Ultra Marathon at Grimsthorpe Castle in Bourne, a 10-mile mixed terrain course that takes in the sights around the beautiful grounds of the lakes and castle.

This year, along with the three TCRC members taking on the solo 40 and 70-mile challenge, the club also put out five teams for the 40-mile relay event.

Each member of the team had to run a 10-mile loop to then pass the timing chip on to the next runner in their team until all four runners had finished.

Members from Three Counties Running Club took part in various team and individual events recently, collecting new Personal Bests in mixed conditions, including at the GrimReaper Ultra Marathon, the Run Norwich 10k and at the Peterborough 5k Series. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD Members from Three Counties Running Club took part in various team and individual events recently, collecting new Personal Bests in mixed conditions, including at the GrimReaper Ultra Marathon, the Run Norwich 10k and at the Peterborough 5k Series. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

There were some fantastic results with Nicole Coughlin finished as second female in her solo 40 miles in a fantastic personal best (PB) of 6:55:52, knocking 35 minutes off last year's time and coming ninth out of 64 starters in the process.

Sarah Clark was running in her first ever 40-mile Ultra, claiming 26th spot overall and 8th female in a great time of 9:42:07 (PB).

Sarah-jane Macdonald attempted her first 70-mile Ultra marathon but had to pull out with heat stroke after completing 60 miles in a time of 14:53:38 (PB).

There were 12 relay teams that entered in the 40-mile relay and the five TCRC teams had fantastic results, claiming second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth positions with some impressive individual and team times.

Members from Three Counties Running Club took part in various team and individual events recently, collecting new Personal Bests in mixed conditions, including at the GrimReaper Ultra Marathon, the Run Norwich 10k and at the Peterborough 5k Series. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD Members from Three Counties Running Club took part in various team and individual events recently, collecting new Personal Bests in mixed conditions, including at the GrimReaper Ultra Marathon, the Run Norwich 10k and at the Peterborough 5k Series. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

First team home in 6:13:17 was Matthew Knott, Michelle Brown, Stewart Harrison and Kersten Muller, followed by the team of Matt Hunter, Amy Baxter, Stuart Brown and Vicki Drake in 6:14:45.

In third place was the team of Kim Coultard, Antony Coultard, Sarah Johnson and Zoe Gourley with 6:38:34, before Jonny Clark, Jodie Clark, Phil Newton and Vicki Newton in 6:50:42.

Sarah Lamb, Sandra Rhodes, Steve Clarke and Steve Rhodes crossed the line in fifth in 7:42:33.

A very warm Wednesday evening saw Jennie Sinclair take part in the Peterborough 5k Series held in Stamford, completing the course in a great time of 34:27.

Members from Three Counties Running Club took part in various team and individual events recently, collecting new Personal Bests in mixed conditions, including at the GrimReaper Ultra Marathon, the Run Norwich 10k and at the Peterborough 5k Series. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD Members from Three Counties Running Club took part in various team and individual events recently, collecting new Personal Bests in mixed conditions, including at the GrimReaper Ultra Marathon, the Run Norwich 10k and at the Peterborough 5k Series. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Dawn Ball entered the multi terrain Desborough 10k evening race based at West Lodge Farm Park, finishing in 53:49 in muggy conditions.

Run Norwich 10k had a record number of runners this year with 6,201 taking to the city's whilst absorbing the sights of both the castle and the cathedral.

It was surprisingly hilly in parts and along with the heat it made for a very tough race. Lee Johnson was first Home for the club in a great time of 41:33, followed by Gary Ingrey in 47:48 and Lorraine Parker In 56:27.

Club Ladies both got PBs at a very wet and hilly Heckington 10-miler on Sunday.

Vicki Drake was first home for the club in a fantastic time of 1:23:12, followed closely by Tracey Else who recorded a new PB in a cracking time of 1:26:29.

The Littleport 10k was another wet run after all the heat, which was a welcome sight for the four TCRC members running amongst the 328 other runners on a partly muddy, mixed terrain course.

The first three TCRC runners home all managed fantastic PBs, Rickie Trundle leading the way in a time of 42:07, before Matthew Knott with 44:17, Johnny Beesley in 44:31, Justin Showell finishing in 47:23(SC) and Alice Ingman in 57:44.

A very wet Junior Parkrun had 18 young runners brave the rain on Sunday, eight of them being TCRC junior members.

First home for the club in second place was Hayden Hall with 8:51, before first female home Maisie Macdonald in 8:55.

Keira Fines completed the race in 10:35, followed by Daniel Beitans (11:45), Stephanie Harbord (11:50), Isaac Western (12:02), Callum Bates (15:08) and Molli Western (21:09).

Keira was also presented with her Ultra marathon wristband for running 50 Junior Parkruns.

OTHER PARKRUN RESULTS

King's Lynn

Alice Ingman 27:39

Catton

Steve Rhodes 23:14 and Sandra Rhodes 34:29.

Tring

Jonny Clark 23:32 and Jodie Clark 33:09.

Dishley (Loughborough)

Colin Apps 23:11

Snowden

Justin Showell 23:55(SC)

TCRC, along with Active Fenland, are hosting a Fun Summer Relay on Saturday, August 17 at Wisbech Park.

You can enter a child's team (£5), family team (£5) and also a competitive team (£10).

All races will start at different times, so you could enter more than one race.

To find out more information and to book tickets, please visit the Three Counties Running Club Facebook page.

You may also want to watch: