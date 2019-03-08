Advanced search

Three Counties Running Club defy the weather to produce impressive results

PUBLISHED: 15:22 04 June 2019

Three Counties Running Club members took part in the Mike Grove 10k in Coltishall at the weekend.

Three Counties Running Club members took part in the Mike Grove 10k in Coltishall at the weekend.

Archant

Despite sweltering conditions, Three Counties Running Club (TCRC) still managed to pull out the stops over the weekend.

Three Counties Running Club members took part in the Mike Grove 10k in Coltishall at the weekend.Three Counties Running Club members took part in the Mike Grove 10k in Coltishall at the weekend.

Four runners took part in the Coltishall Jaguars Mike Groves 10k event on Sunday, Mark Mattless first home in a time of 50:54 before Anne-Marie Mattless finished in 1:12:57.

Karen Smith was next home in a time of 1:11:51, with Matt Hunter completing the course in 1:21:32 with the help of Karen and paramedics having collapsed due to heat exhaustion.

TCRC were represented in the London Vitality 10k on Monday, May 27, who both had reasons to be cheerful.

Colin Apps was running in his first race since suffering a back injury, finding his fast running feet again in a time of 48:41, whilst Melvin Green raised £469 for the Teenage Cancer Trust and finished in 1:02:36.

Three Counties Running Club members took part in the Mike Grove 10k in Coltishall at the weekend.Three Counties Running Club members took part in the Mike Grove 10k in Coltishall at the weekend.

The Junior Parkrun at Wisbech saw six TCRC members among the 34-strong field, Maisie Macdonald first home in sixth place in a time of 9:05.

Oliver Knott flew the flag for TCRC in the King's Lynn Parkrun, coming home in a personal best of 12:20.

TCRC are next running on June 9 at the Marham 10k, The Sutton Beast 10k and The Tribe Bridge to Bridge two-hour challenge run.

OTHER TIMES

Wisbech

Keira Fines 10:26, Isaac Western 10:50, Jake Trundle 11:09, Stephanie Harbord 11:20 and Callum Bates 14:09.

March

Donna Johnson 29:44 and Melvin Green 29:46.

Gorleston Cliffs

Daniel Barnes 19:19 and Tamara Barnes 33:51.

Tokoinranta

Stephen Rhodes 23:46 and Sandra Rhodes 33:51.

Loch Neaton

Tracey Else 26:16 and Colin Apps 26:17.

Snowden Fields

Justin Showell 28:54 (SC with buggy)

