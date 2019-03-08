ATHLETICS: Strong results for Three Counties Running Club ahead of summer relay event

Three Counties Running Club (TCRC) were keeping busy by taking part in various events over the last week, such as the 50th Whittlesey Parkrun. From left: Steve Rhodes, Donna Johnson, Victoria May and Sandra Rhodes. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD Archant

Three Counties Running Club (TCRC) members were keeping busy ahead of their summer relay event this weekend.

TCRC duo Mark and Anne-Marie Mattless took part in the Scottow Sundowner 5k at RAF Coltishall, recording impressive times. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD TCRC duo Mark and Anne-Marie Mattless took part in the Scottow Sundowner 5k at RAF Coltishall, recording impressive times. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

The husband and wife duo of Mark and Anne-Marie Mattless travelled to RAF Coltishall to take part in the Scottow Sundowner 5k race in midweek, recording respectable times.

Mark finished the flat road race around the air force base in a time of 22:53, with Anne-Marie crossing the line in 33:25.

Sunday's Wisbech junior parkrun saw seven TCRC runners compete within a 38-strong field.

Hayden Hall was the first club member home in 8:51, coming fifth overall, followed by Joshua Trundle (9:45), Jake Trundle (12:22), Kallum Hall (14:17), Callum Bates (17:18), Stephanie Harbord (17:22) and Isaac Western (17:40).

Lee Johnson (left) and Janette Smith represented TCRC at the King's Lynn Parkrun event. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD Lee Johnson (left) and Janette Smith represented TCRC at the King's Lynn Parkrun event. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

OTHER PARKRUN RESULTS

King's Lynn

Lee Johnson 19:45 and Janette Smith 33:22 (PB).

Kesgrave

Tony Lamb 31:16 and Sarah Lamb 33:08.

Whittlesey

Steve Rhodes 23:34 (second in age group), Donna Johnson 29:25, Victoria May 31:06 and Sandra Rhodes 33:52 (first in age group).

Watermeadows

Colin Apps 23:29 and Joely Apps 40:19.

There is still time to enter the summer relays event held this Saturday at Wisbech Park.

Competitors will require four members and there is a child's, family and competitive race on offer.

For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/three-counties-summer-relay-tickets-64497179801?aff=Facebook&fbclid=IwAR2FjxLIKn3ysP_lK4Qs6EmQc71GMOTTobWmhIjjWRRmbm55K5i3lsOxAYo.

