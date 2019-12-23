ATHLETICS: Three Counties Running Club cap successful year with memorable awards night

Three Counties Running Club members capped a successful year at their annual awards night. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD Archant

Three Counties Running Club ditched lycra and trainers for heels and suits as they rounded off a busy year of action at their annual awards night on Friday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Three Counties Running Club members present a cheque to Mr Ian Gray on behalf of the Royal British Legion. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD Three Counties Running Club members present a cheque to Mr Ian Gray on behalf of the Royal British Legion. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Members celebrated team and individual success for TCRC in a year where the club were represented at events including the summer relay, Santa run and were crowned joint winners of the Living Sport community club of the year award.

There were 31 awards won at the event, with Matt Hunter winning the draw for a London Marathon place.

Earlier that week, TCRC members presented a cheque for £207 to the Royal British Legion after fundraising through the club's GM10k event.

AWARD WINNERS:

Fastest Male 5k : Daniel Barnes

Fastest Female 5k 2019: Michelle Brown

Best Age % 5k: Gary Bligh

Fastest Male 10k 2019: Daniel Barnes

Fastest Female 10k: Michelle Brown

Best Age % 10k: Gary Ingrey

Fastest Male 10-Mile: Lee Johnson

Fastest Female 10-Mile: Amy Baxter

Best Age % 10-Mile: Gary Ingrey

Fastest Male Half Marathon: Lee Johnson

Fastest Female Half Marathon: Nicole Coughlin

Best Age % Half Marathon: Trudy Sayell

Fastest Male Marathon: Lee Johnson

Fastest Female Marathon: Nicole Coughlin

Best Age % Marathon: Keith White

Best Male Sprint Triathlon: Matt Hunter

Best Female Sprint Triathlon: Cheryl Lenton

Best Performance in a Road Race: Stuart Brown

Best Performance in an Ultra: Sarah Clark

Most Races Entered in a year: Mark Mattless

Best New Male Athlete: Johnny Beesley

Best New Female Athlete: Laura Vincent

You may also want to watch:

Most Improved Male: Melvin Green

Most Improved Female: Sarah Johnson

Personal Outstanding Achievement Male: Arthur Sargeant

Personal Outstanding Achievement Female: Sarah-jane Macdonald

Outstanding Contribution: Lou Crane

Club Champion: Matthew Hunter

Active Fenland Best New Male Runner: Steve (School Run)

Active Fenland Best New Female Runner: Donna Johnson

Active Fenland Most Improved Male: Richie (School Run)

Active Fenland Most Improved Female: Amy Baxter

There were 22 festive runners at the junior parkrun event in Wisbech on Sunday, and for fun, the runners ran the course backwards.

This event also marked TCRC member Sandra Rhodes' 50th parkrun of 2019.

First home for TCRC was Jack Williams (8:14), Samuel Quail (9:08), Keira Fines (10:23), Isaac Western (10:42), Alex Quail (13:06), Thea Clarke (16:52) and Stephanie Harbord (18:07 - tail walker).

OTHER PARKRUN RESULTS

Boston

Colin Apps (25:01).

Hunstanton

Melvin Green (27:51).

Irchester

Steve Rhodes (24:11) and Sandra Rhodes (34:28).