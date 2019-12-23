ATHLETICS: Three Counties Running Club cap successful year with memorable awards night
PUBLISHED: 10:39 23 December 2019
Three Counties Running Club ditched lycra and trainers for heels and suits as they rounded off a busy year of action at their annual awards night on Friday.
Members celebrated team and individual success for TCRC in a year where the club were represented at events including the summer relay, Santa run and were crowned joint winners of the Living Sport community club of the year award.
There were 31 awards won at the event, with Matt Hunter winning the draw for a London Marathon place.
Earlier that week, TCRC members presented a cheque for £207 to the Royal British Legion after fundraising through the club's GM10k event.
AWARD WINNERS:
Fastest Male 5k : Daniel Barnes
Fastest Female 5k 2019: Michelle Brown
Best Age % 5k: Gary Bligh
Fastest Male 10k 2019: Daniel Barnes
Fastest Female 10k: Michelle Brown
Best Age % 10k: Gary Ingrey
Fastest Male 10-Mile: Lee Johnson
Fastest Female 10-Mile: Amy Baxter
Best Age % 10-Mile: Gary Ingrey
Fastest Male Half Marathon: Lee Johnson
Fastest Female Half Marathon: Nicole Coughlin
Best Age % Half Marathon: Trudy Sayell
Fastest Male Marathon: Lee Johnson
Fastest Female Marathon: Nicole Coughlin
Best Age % Marathon: Keith White
Best Male Sprint Triathlon: Matt Hunter
Best Female Sprint Triathlon: Cheryl Lenton
Best Performance in a Road Race: Stuart Brown
Best Performance in an Ultra: Sarah Clark
Most Races Entered in a year: Mark Mattless
Best New Male Athlete: Johnny Beesley
Best New Female Athlete: Laura Vincent
Most Improved Male: Melvin Green
Most Improved Female: Sarah Johnson
Personal Outstanding Achievement Male: Arthur Sargeant
Personal Outstanding Achievement Female: Sarah-jane Macdonald
Outstanding Contribution: Lou Crane
Club Champion: Matthew Hunter
Active Fenland Best New Male Runner: Steve (School Run)
Active Fenland Best New Female Runner: Donna Johnson
Active Fenland Most Improved Male: Richie (School Run)
Active Fenland Most Improved Female: Amy Baxter
There were 22 festive runners at the junior parkrun event in Wisbech on Sunday, and for fun, the runners ran the course backwards.
This event also marked TCRC member Sandra Rhodes' 50th parkrun of 2019.
First home for TCRC was Jack Williams (8:14), Samuel Quail (9:08), Keira Fines (10:23), Isaac Western (10:42), Alex Quail (13:06), Thea Clarke (16:52) and Stephanie Harbord (18:07 - tail walker).
OTHER PARKRUN RESULTS
Boston
Colin Apps (25:01).
Hunstanton
Melvin Green (27:51).
Irchester
Steve Rhodes (24:11) and Sandra Rhodes (34:28).