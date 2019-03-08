Three, two, one and Three Counties Running Club members are GO!

It was a fantastic weekend of running for Three Counties Running Club Members. TCRC saw the Lone Ranger, the Dynamic Duo and the Terrific Trio racing in marathons.

It was a fantastic weekend of running for Three Counties Running Club Members.

TCRC saw the Lone Ranger, the Dynamic Duo and the Terrific Trio racing in marathons and half marathons in three separate locations along with other members racing different distances at other events.

Steve Arlington started running 12 months ago when he decided to swap his cigarettes for trainers and push his body to the limit and take on his first marathon at Brighton.

Steve decided to run and raise money for Breast Cancer Now charity that is a very close cause to him and his family.

Steve completed his first marathon in a great time of 5:58:37PB.

Next it was the turn of the ladies, the Dynamic Duo, Sarah Clark and Kim Coultard who were also running their first marathon.

Sarah and Kim took part in the first Peterborough Marathon run by Sublime which started and finished at the Marriott Hotel taking in the sights of the cathedral, Nene Park and along the lovely cycle paths of the River Nene.

Both ladies finished strong in fantastic PB's Sarah in 4:20:50 and Kim 4:28:20.

The Terrific Trio, Phil Newton, Matt Hunter and Aaron Petts travelled to Boston, in Lincolnshire, to race the fast, flat half marathon event which starts in the market place.

Even though the sun was shining it was a rather cold windy morning which didn't help on the open roads with no shelter.

The men all ran a fantastic race with Phil knocking four minutes off his previous half marathon time to finish with a fantastic PB of 1:41:17 followed by Matt in 1:54:35CPB and Aaron in a great time of 1:54:45.

Nicole Coughlin and Michelle Brown entered Bourne in the Woods 10k Race.

This race covers varied terrains and some hills in the beautiful woods in Bourne.

Nicole crossed the line in a fantastic time of 45:07 followed closely by Michelle in a fantastic PB of 46:36.

The midweek Ipswich 5k event which is two laps around a beautiful yet hilly in places Christchurch Park saw Dawn Ball run a fantastic race not only to finish in a great time of 25:53 but also 27th out of 175 runners and also 1st in her age category.

Junior Parkrun saw 37 runners with seven being TCRC junior members.

First home for TCRC in fourth place was William Durkin 9:32, Hayden Hall 9:56, Keira Fines 10:12, Stephanie Harbord 11:21, Isaac Western 11:40, Kallum Hall 12:16 and Laurence Durkin 21:10.

Kings Lynn Junior Parkrun saw TCRC first timer Oliver Knott finish in 29th position in a fantastic time of 13:29, great time for his first ever run.

Other Parkrun results

King's Lynn

Nick Clarey 22:10 PB

Colin Apps 24:57

Tracy Pratt 44:09

Perry Hall

Steve Clarke 30:46

March

Donna Johnson 28:46

Victoria May 28:48

Sandra Rhodes 30:45

Tina Rust 32:28 PB

Whittlesey

Melvin Green 31:09

Littleport

Justin Showell 20:46 (SC with Zaki the dog)

Three Counties Running Club are holding their annual bunny run on Good Friday at Wisbech Park, which is a 1k race for all and a timed 5k race.

All runners receive a medal and some Easter goodies.

You can enter online or just turn up on the day and pay to take part.

Registration open from 9:45am and the 1k race starts at 11am and the 5k at 11:30am.

There will be games, bouncy castle, food stalls and an Easter egg hunt.

Come along and get dressed up in your Easter costumes or bunny ears.