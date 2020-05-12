ATHLETICS: Three Counties mark VE Day with ‘run and cycle’ challenge

Members of Three Counties Running Club took part in a VE Day challenge where they ran and cycled wearing Union Jack colours, as well as commemorative hats and tracking their progress in a VE Day pattern. Pictures: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD Archant

All members from Three Counties Running Club played their own part to mark VE Day with a different kind of challenge.

As the nation celebrated 75 years since the guns fell silent at the end of the war in Europe on May 8, the club’s latest challenge was for members to run or cycle as part of their daily exercise.

Either 1.9 or 4.5 miles or kilometres could be covered to represent the year 1945, or 7.5 miles or kilometres to mark the 75th anniversary, while some members used 1945 as the amount of minutes they exercised for.

Members were also encouraged to wear red, white and blue to resemble the colours of the Union Jack, as well as trying to make an interesting Strava map to represent VE Day.

On top of this, commemorative hats were worn, plus tops and a fantastic balloon display.

