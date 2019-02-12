Three Counties Running Club feeling the love at Valentine’s run

Three Counties Running Club feeling the love at Valentine’s run. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD Archant

On a sunny Sunday morning 15 Three Counties Running Club members travelled to Stamford to take part in the Valentine’s 30k race of just over 18 miles.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This was the 26th year of the race organised by Stamford Striders Running Club where most runners use the event as a marathon training run.

The course was a very scenic and hilly event but all members crossed the line with 11 of them grabbing PB’s.

First home for the club in a fantastic PB of 2:19:12 was Lee Johnson closely followed by Tim Clough with another great PB of 2:20:34.

First female home for the club was Elisabeth Sennitt Clough in a great time of 2:29:43 followed by Trudy Sayell with a great run of 2:38:13.

A great team effort with Nicole Coughlin, Stewart Harrison and Michelle Brown all crossing the line together in a time of 2:44:51 with Michelle claiming a superb PB.

Next was a constant wave of finishes with Sarah-Jane Macdonald finishing in 2:57:34PB, Teresa Rodrigues 2:58:19PB, Arthur Sargeant 3:06:18PB, Sarah Clark 3:11:41PB, Kim Coultard 3:15:59PB, Louise Drew 3:31:16PB, Matt Hunter 3:35:32PB and Steve Arlington 4:04:17PB.

Fantastic support and cheer squad from Fellow TCRC Members Sarah and Tony Lamb, Sarah Johnson and Amy Baxter.

Junior Parkrun saw seven TCRC junior runners making up the 33 runners at the event.

First home for the club in fourth place was Maisie Macdonald in 9:33 followed by Hayden Hall 10:27, Keira Fines 10:33, Issac Western 11:11, Stephanie Harbord 11:49, Kallum Hall 13:33 and Rowan Coultard 17:51.

Kallum Hall was also presented with his marathon wristband and certificate.

Other Parkrun results

March

Mark Mattless 24:08

Donna Johnson 29:13

Melvin Green 32:02

Elliot Green 33:48

Pocket

Colin Apps 23:35

Holkham

Steve Rhodes 24:07

Sandra Rhodes 38:28

Milton Keynes

Daniel Barnes 20:55

King’s Lynn

Matthew Knott 20:55 PB

Jonny Clark 23:35

Tony Lamb 27:31

Sarah Lamb 30:28

Sarah Melton-Whitelam 33:34

Three Counties Running Club is next flying the flag at Thetford 10k on February 24 and the Cambridge Half marathon March 3.