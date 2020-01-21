ATHLETICS: Toni qualifies for national side as March Athletics Club take their chance to shine

Runners from March Athletics Club took their chance to shine in the winter sun last week.

Members took on the challenging Folksworth 15 course on Sunday in preparation for the spring marathon training season.

Luke Brown finished in a superb 27th place out of 462 finishers while Nina Markillie was first lady home in a personal best of 2:19:48, beating last year's time by five minutes.

Toni Alcatraz earned her place in the England masters half-marathon team after coming first in her age category at the qualifying event in Cheshire in a time of 1:25:29.

In the police sport UK cross country south east championships, Teilo Pearce finished ninth in Bury St Edmunds in 42:44.

FULL RESULTS

Folksworth 15

Luke Brown 1:36:15; Mick Stacey 1:48:34; Steven Robinette 1:49:01; Daniel Barber 1:49:45; Brian Harding 2:02:06; Phillip Beldom 2:07:40; James Arran 2:10:44; Jon Long 2:15:58; Tom Orr: 2:19:36; Nina Markillie 2:19:48; Stephen Starr 2:19:48; Scott Bywater 2:26:31; Graeme Dedman 2:26:41; Jordan Lancaster 2:41:07; Malcolm Hunt 2:51:33; Suzanne Orr 3:08:30.

SE Region Police Sport UK Cross Country Championships

Teilo Pearce 42:44.

England Masters half-marathon Qualifier

Toni Alcatraz 1:25:28.

