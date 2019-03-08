Fenland runners enjoy success in Peterborough, Rutland and Llanelli on a busy weekend for the club

On a bright, fresh Sunday morning Sublime Racing held its inaugural Peterborough Marathon.

The 26.2 mile course followed a beautiful and scenic route around Peterborough, including the cathedral, Nene Park, and the stunning cycle path along the River Nene. With race HQ, supporter's lounge and the after party being hosted by the Marriott Hotel, this was a marathon not to be missed.

First home for Fenland in his debut marathon was Lewis Saunders in a time of 2:55:53.

Lewis came 2nd overall in a field of 200, an amazing achievement. Second home for Fenland was Andrew Plume in another fast time of 2:58:02, achieving a 5th position overall.

Jane Clarke was the first female home for Fenland in a time of 4:12:44 a 3 ½ minute PB.

Supporting the event on behalf of Fenland, by offering their services as pace makers, were Graham Milham, Rod Sinnott, Carly Read and Chris Anderson.

Fenland Running Club member Jay Gilbert ran in the Great Welsh Marathon - Wales' oldest marathon.

The race starts and finishes at the Festival Fields in Llanelli, taking you along the coast and through the magnificent Millennium Coastal Path.

It is a flat, friendly and incredibly scenic course. Jay had an awesome 5th marathon in fresh breezy conditions. After months of seriously disciplined training Jay smashed her personal best by 15 minutes and 41 seconds coming in at an impressive and well deserved 3:39:21.

The 2nd Rutland spring half marathon also took place on Sunday. 794 runners braved the chilly start and with the course set out to be hilly and multi- terrain.

Representing Fenland Running Club were Mark Williams and Daniel Spiller. Mark Williams, making his half marathon debut, came in an impressive 1:50:00 (158th), and shortly followed by Daniel Spiller with a time of 1:51:06 (178th)

(Press Report: Nicky Jennings/Sarah Gauvin/Daniel Spiller)

