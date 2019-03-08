ATHLETICS: Successful Asda Foundation Yorkshire Marathon for members of March Athletic Club

Nine members of March Athletic Club took part in the Asda Foundation Yorkshire Marathon over the weekend.

Each member completed the charity dash in times ranging from three hours and three minutes to four hours and 57 minutes.

Toni Alcaraz, running as an England Masters athlete, was first home in three hours, three minutes and 42 seconds and she was second in her age category.

Toni was followed in by Andrew Wool 3:26:25, Jon Long 4:08:34pb, Graeme Dedman 4:27:45pb, Teilo Pearce 4:35:42 and Nina Markillie 4:35:43pb.

Andrew Fovargue 4:40:03pb, Stephen Rooney 4:40:05 and Michelle Fovargue, in her first marathon, 4:57:44.

Seven of the runners were pictured having a well-earned drink after the race on Sunday, October 20 in Yorkshire.

The club meets every Tuesday and Thursday evening at 6.15 pm, and occasionally a small group meets up on Sunday at 8:30am as well for a long run.

Training is from Elm Road Sports Field in March. Those interested in joining should contact membership secretary Toni Alcaraz on tonialcaraz@hotmail.co.uk