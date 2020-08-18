Advanced search

Athow continues impressive form with first hole in one at March Golf Club

PUBLISHED: 14:41 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:41 18 August 2020

Mark Athow retrieving the ball after notching his first hole in one at March Golf Club. Picture: MARCH GOLF CLUB

Mark Athow retrieving the ball after notching his first hole in one at March Golf Club. Picture: MARCH GOLF CLUB

Archant

It’s been a memorable few weeks for one man as he continued his impressive form at March Golf Club.

After notching his first hole in one in a friendly competition, Mark Athow then won the club’s professional prize competition the next day.

Last weekend, Athow and partner Jack Barlow also supreme in the captains’ charity and McCormick shield competition with 48 stableford points, finishing ahead of Brian Curran & Jon King on 43 points and Lewis Hearn & Tom Cracknell with 42 points.

Daemon O’Fee won the Mottram Trophy with 37 points, followed by Tom Sharp and Wayne Miles with 36 and 35 points respectively.

MORE: Action comes thick and fast despite reduced season at March Golf Club

In the ladies section, Carolyn Morton earned the Andrews Trophy with a total of 37 points, while previously, Gail Johnson won the medal with a net one under par 70.

March Golf Club is open to non-members and has introduced a twilight rate. All golf must be booked in advance.

For more information, visit https://www.marchgolfclub.co.uk/.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Volkswagen car bursts into flames while driving on Fenland road

The Volkswagen car burst into flames on Benwick Road in Whittlesey on Saturday, August 15. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

One in 10 deaths across Fenland and East Cambs this year caused by coronavirus, figures reveal

Dr Liz Robin said the seven-day rolling average for Covid cases across Cambridgeshire since mid-June has remained stable, despite warning that some figures may not be as accurate as they may seem. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Brave Brownie, Isla the Smiler, awarded ‘guiding star’ after brain tumour diagnosis

Isla 'the Smiler' McNulty, who is a member of the 2nd Doddington Brownies, was nominated for the Girlguiding ?Guiding Star? award having suffered 18 months of illness before being diagnosed with a brain tumour in February 2020. She is pictured with her parents and sister, and wearing her Brownie blanket. Picture: GIRLGUIDING CAMBRIDGESHIRE EAST

Man arrested for biting two police officers at scene of single-vehicle collision

Man arrested for assaulting emergency workers after biting two officers at scene of single-vehicle crash in Redmoor Lane, Elm. Police are now appealing for dashcam footage of the incident. Picture: POLICING FENLAND

Men charged with recycling centre thefts across Fenland and East Cambridgeshire

Krzysztof Jaworski, 28, of Beaupre Avenue, Outwell and Kamil Jaworski, 23, of Falcon Road, Wisbech have been charged in connection with a series of recycling centre thefts across Fenland and East Cambrdigeshire. The charges relate to thefts from Witchford Recycling Centre (pictured) and Milton Recycling Centre between July 25 and August 16. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Volkswagen car bursts into flames while driving on Fenland road

The Volkswagen car burst into flames on Benwick Road in Whittlesey on Saturday, August 15. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

One in 10 deaths across Fenland and East Cambs this year caused by coronavirus, figures reveal

Dr Liz Robin said the seven-day rolling average for Covid cases across Cambridgeshire since mid-June has remained stable, despite warning that some figures may not be as accurate as they may seem. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Brave Brownie, Isla the Smiler, awarded ‘guiding star’ after brain tumour diagnosis

Isla 'the Smiler' McNulty, who is a member of the 2nd Doddington Brownies, was nominated for the Girlguiding ?Guiding Star? award having suffered 18 months of illness before being diagnosed with a brain tumour in February 2020. She is pictured with her parents and sister, and wearing her Brownie blanket. Picture: GIRLGUIDING CAMBRIDGESHIRE EAST

Man arrested for biting two police officers at scene of single-vehicle collision

Man arrested for assaulting emergency workers after biting two officers at scene of single-vehicle crash in Redmoor Lane, Elm. Police are now appealing for dashcam footage of the incident. Picture: POLICING FENLAND

Men charged with recycling centre thefts across Fenland and East Cambridgeshire

Krzysztof Jaworski, 28, of Beaupre Avenue, Outwell and Kamil Jaworski, 23, of Falcon Road, Wisbech have been charged in connection with a series of recycling centre thefts across Fenland and East Cambrdigeshire. The charges relate to thefts from Witchford Recycling Centre (pictured) and Milton Recycling Centre between July 25 and August 16. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Latest from the Cambs Times

Mepal: How East Cambs Council kept quiet about the £53,000 management and consultancy fees paid out to develop a business case for a crematorium

Cllr Mark Inskip:

Council leader says secrecy over crematorium for East Cambridgeshire prevented rival operators from muscling in and scuppering their proposals

Mepal: John Hill, chief executive of East Cambs Council with council leader Anna Bailey. The sketch is the first concept drawing of the proposed new crematorium at Mepa. Picture; ARCHANT/ECDC

Welwyn Garden City face long trip to clinch first FA Trophy win

Jon Clements scored Welwyn Garden City's first FA Trophy goal in the 2-1 defeat to Chipstead. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Captain savours ‘must-win’ Fen derby as March Town boost play-off bid

March Town boosted their play-off chances with a two-wicket win over Fenland rivals Wisbech. Picture: DAN MASON

FA Cup draws pair rivals together in derby clashes

Godmanchester Rovers will host Ely City in the extra-preliminary round of the FA Cup. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT