Athow continues impressive form with first hole in one at March Golf Club

Mark Athow retrieving the ball after notching his first hole in one at March Golf Club. Picture: MARCH GOLF CLUB Archant

It’s been a memorable few weeks for one man as he continued his impressive form at March Golf Club.

After notching his first hole in one in a friendly competition, Mark Athow then won the club’s professional prize competition the next day.

Last weekend, Athow and partner Jack Barlow also supreme in the captains’ charity and McCormick shield competition with 48 stableford points, finishing ahead of Brian Curran & Jon King on 43 points and Lewis Hearn & Tom Cracknell with 42 points.

Daemon O’Fee won the Mottram Trophy with 37 points, followed by Tom Sharp and Wayne Miles with 36 and 35 points respectively.

In the ladies section, Carolyn Morton earned the Andrews Trophy with a total of 37 points, while previously, Gail Johnson won the medal with a net one under par 70.

March Golf Club is open to non-members and has introduced a twilight rate. All golf must be booked in advance.

For more information, visit https://www.marchgolfclub.co.uk/.

