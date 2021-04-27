Gallery

Published: 9:09 AM April 27, 2021

Action from Benwick Athletic Reserves' 11-2 win over Doddington United Reserves in the Cambridgeshire County League's Junior Cup. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

Some of our local football sides were in fine fettle as they continued their momentum in the Cambridgeshire County League’s ‘Champions League’ tournament.

One of those sides include Soham Town Rangers Reserves, who backed up their previous thrashing with another dominant display in the Senior Cup.

The Greens dispatched Somersham Town 4-0 in Group C on Saturday, April 24, first-team player-manager Robbie Mason scoring twice.

In the same group, Wisbech St Mary Reserves were beaten 5-1 at home to Kershaw Premier side Hemingfords United.

In Group D, goals from Sam Crack and Samuel Townshend earned Cottenham United an impressive 2-0 win at Eynesbury United.

Fordham lost to Hundon in Group E as the hosts were unable to raise a team.

In Group A of the Intermediate Cup, Benwick Athletic lost 6-0 at AFC Walpole while goals from Paul Rowell and Gary Smith helped Doddington United to a 2-1 win over March Academy.

Ely City ‘A’ notched their first win in Group D with a 3-1 success over Stretham, as Burwell Tigers beat Over Sports Reserves 3-1; Araan Derakhshan, Thomas Porter and Daniel Whitwell with Burwell’s goals.

In the Junior Cup, there were wins for Lt Downham & Pymoor Swifts, Stretham Reserves, Soham Town Rangers ‘A’, Witchford 96 Reserves and Cottenham United Reserves but defeat for Wicken.

The big winners were Benwick Athletic Reserves, who smashed 11 past Doddington United Reserves in Group B, as AFC Christchurch were held to a 1-1 draw at Guyhirn Reserves.

Tonight, Cottenham’s first-team welcome Hardwick as Isleham United host Fordham.

Stretham entertain Over Sports Reserves as Burwell Tigers host Exning United while in the Junior Cup, Cottenham United Reserves go to Longstanton and Soham Town Rangers ‘A’ are at West Row Gunners.

On Wednesday, Guyhirn host Doddington United while Ely City ‘A’ visit Soham United.

The @CambsLeague will be supporting this action next weekend. https://t.co/pbgaeUq6xh — Cambs County League (@CambsLeague) April 24, 2021

It is confirmed that Ely City Reserves and Wimblington have pulled out of the competition.

The Cambridgeshire County League have announced it will become inactive on its social media platforms this weekend.

Writing on Twitter, the Cambs League said it will support the social media boycott from 3pm on Friday, April 30 to 11.59pm on Monday, May 3 in response to discriminatory abuse received online by players and others within the game.