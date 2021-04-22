News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Mixed days for Benwick Athletic as Christchurch roll on in county cup

Daniel Mason

Published: 8:30 AM April 22, 2021   
Wimblington vs Benwick Athletic April 17

Benwick Athletic during their 6-2 Cambs League Intermediate Cup win over Wimblington on April 17. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

It has been a mixed 10 days for Benwick Athletic in cup competition. 

After their opening day draw in the Cambridgeshire County League’s Intermediate Cup on April 10, they hit their opponents for six before succumbing to away defeat. 

James Harness scored all six as Benwick beat Wimblington 6-2 in Group A on April 17, before losing 3-1 at March Academy on Tuesday. 

Wimblington vs Benwick Athletic April 2021

Benwick Athletic during their 6-2 Cambs League Intermediate Cup win over Wimblington on April 17. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

Wimblington vs Benwick Athletic April 17

Benwick Athletic during their 6-2 Cambs League Intermediate Cup win over Wimblington on April 17. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

In the other group game, Doddington United were beaten 1-2 by AFC Walpole last Saturday, Craig Gillies with United’s goal. 

AFC Christchurch made it three consecutive clean sheets with a 3-0 win over Fen Tigers Engineers in Group B of the Junior Cup, following victory over Doddington United Reserves. 

Wimblington vs Benwick Athletic April 2021

Benwick Athletic during their 6-2 Cambs League Intermediate Cup win over Wimblington on April 17. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

Wimblington vs Benwick Athletic April 2021

Benwick Athletic in action during their 6-2 Cambs League Intermediate Cup win over Wimblington on April 17. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

Meanwhile, Wisbech St Mary Reserves were thrashed 12-0 at Soham Town Rangers Reserves in Group C of the Senior Cup on Saturday. 

Last night, Benwick Athletic Reserves hosted Guyhirn Reserves as Doddington’s second-string welcomed March Academy Reserves. 

Wimblington vs Benwick Athletic April 17

Benwick Athletic in action during their 6-2 Cambs League Intermediate Cup win over Wimblington on April 17. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

Wimblington vs Benwick Athletic April 2021

A booking is made as Benwick Athletic beat Wimblington 6-2 in the Cambs League Intermediate Cup on April 17. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

Wimblington vs Benwick Athletic April 17

Benwick Athletic during their 6-2 Cambs League Intermediate Cup win over Wimblington on April 17. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

Wimblington vs Benwick Athletic April 17

Benwick Athletic during their 6-2 Cambs League Intermediate Cup win over Wimblington on April 17. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

Wimblington vs Benwick Athletic April 2021

Benwick Athletic during their 6-2 Cambs League Intermediate Cup win over Wimblington on April 17. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

Wimblington vs Benwick Athletic April 2021

Benwick Athletic during their 6-2 Cambs League Intermediate Cup win over Wimblington on April 17. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

Wimblington vs Benwick Athletic April 2021

Benwick Athletic during their 6-2 Cambs League Intermediate Cup win over Wimblington on April 17. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

Fenland News

