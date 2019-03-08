BOXING: Fenland boxing prospect Bernardo Marime expecting 'fireworks' ahead of professional debut in Norwich
One of Fenland's latest boxing prospects Bernardo Marime expects "a lot of fireworks" as he prepares for his professional debut in Norwich next month.
Marime will compete in a seven-bout event at The Halls on Friday, November 15, alongside Wisbech super-welterweight Joe Steed, who has recently recovered from injury.
But although his opponent has not been named yet, the former March Boxing Club star aims to make an early impact.
"I'm really excited, I am training hard and enjoy what I am doing," Marime said.
"I want to prove myself and to those who doubted me as well.
"I expect it to be a crazy night, there will be a lot of fireworks, big shocks and hopefully I can end the fight as quickly as possible."
Marime signed his first professional contract in July, and is now under the tutelage of Steed's coach Graham Everett and former European champion Jon Thaxton,
Tickets can be bought directly from Bernardo on 07493304808 or in person.