BOXING: Fenland boxing prospect Bernardo Marime expecting 'fireworks' ahead of professional debut in Norwich

Bernardo Marime (centre) is set to make his in-ring debut at The Halls in Norwich next month after signing a professional contract in July. Wisbech super-welterweight Joe Steed is also set to fight at the same event. Picture: MARK HEWLETT Archant

One of Fenland's latest boxing prospects Bernardo Marime expects "a lot of fireworks" as he prepares for his professional debut in Norwich next month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Marime will compete in a seven-bout event at The Halls on Friday, November 15, alongside Wisbech super-welterweight Joe Steed, who has recently recovered from injury.

But although his opponent has not been named yet, the former March Boxing Club star aims to make an early impact.

"I'm really excited, I am training hard and enjoy what I am doing," Marime said.

"I want to prove myself and to those who doubted me as well.

You may also want to watch:

"I expect it to be a crazy night, there will be a lot of fireworks, big shocks and hopefully I can end the fight as quickly as possible."

Marime signed his first professional contract in July, and is now under the tutelage of Steed's coach Graham Everett and former European champion Jon Thaxton,

Tickets can be bought directly from Bernardo on 07493304808 or in person.