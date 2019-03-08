Advanced search

BOXING: Fenland boxing prospect Bernardo Marime expecting 'fireworks' ahead of professional debut in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:09 04 October 2019

Bernardo Marime (centre) is set to make his in-ring debut at The Halls in Norwich next month after signing a professional contract in July. Wisbech super-welterweight Joe Steed is also set to fight at the same event. Picture: MARK HEWLETT

Bernardo Marime (centre) is set to make his in-ring debut at The Halls in Norwich next month after signing a professional contract in July. Wisbech super-welterweight Joe Steed is also set to fight at the same event. Picture: MARK HEWLETT

Archant

One of Fenland's latest boxing prospects Bernardo Marime expects "a lot of fireworks" as he prepares for his professional debut in Norwich next month.

Marime will compete in a seven-bout event at The Halls on Friday, November 15, alongside Wisbech super-welterweight Joe Steed, who has recently recovered from injury.

But although his opponent has not been named yet, the former March Boxing Club star aims to make an early impact.

"I'm really excited, I am training hard and enjoy what I am doing," Marime said.

"I want to prove myself and to those who doubted me as well.

You may also want to watch:

"I expect it to be a crazy night, there will be a lot of fireworks, big shocks and hopefully I can end the fight as quickly as possible."

Marime signed his first professional contract in July, and is now under the tutelage of Steed's coach Graham Everett and former European champion Jon Thaxton,

Tickets can be bought directly from Bernardo on 07493304808 or in person.

Most Read

Cashier attacked - and taken to hospital - as suspected shoplifters smash up BP garage in March

Cordoned off, the BP garage in Dartford Road, March, where a cashier was attacked by a suspected shoplifter on Sunday. Picture; BEN JOLLEY

‘He was a lovely old boy’ - Tributes at scene where man in his 80s died in incident with teenagers

Tributes have been left outside a house in Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech, where a man in his 80s died on Saturday Picture: Chris Bishop

‘It is not often I am lost for words’: Fen cop’s search for anonymous person who paid for their meal at fast food restaurant

Photo for illustrative purposes only – A generous member of the public paid for a Fenland police officer’s meal at a local fast food restaurant on Wednesday, October 2. Picture: Google Maps

Lithuanian man living in Fenland village to stand trial on sex offences involving teenagers and another case of assaulting a woman

A Lithuanian man living in a Fenland village will appear at Peterborough Crown Court to face allegations of indecent assault involving two teenagers. Picture; STOCK

Fundraising firefighter from March announced as finalist in Daily Mirror’s prestigious Pride of Britain Awards

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service�s Wayne Marshall (pictured) is a finalist in the Pride of Britain Awards 2019. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs/Magpas

Most Read

Cashier attacked - and taken to hospital - as suspected shoplifters smash up BP garage in March

Cordoned off, the BP garage in Dartford Road, March, where a cashier was attacked by a suspected shoplifter on Sunday. Picture; BEN JOLLEY

‘He was a lovely old boy’ - Tributes at scene where man in his 80s died in incident with teenagers

Tributes have been left outside a house in Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech, where a man in his 80s died on Saturday Picture: Chris Bishop

‘It is not often I am lost for words’: Fen cop’s search for anonymous person who paid for their meal at fast food restaurant

Photo for illustrative purposes only – A generous member of the public paid for a Fenland police officer’s meal at a local fast food restaurant on Wednesday, October 2. Picture: Google Maps

Lithuanian man living in Fenland village to stand trial on sex offences involving teenagers and another case of assaulting a woman

A Lithuanian man living in a Fenland village will appear at Peterborough Crown Court to face allegations of indecent assault involving two teenagers. Picture; STOCK

Fundraising firefighter from March announced as finalist in Daily Mirror’s prestigious Pride of Britain Awards

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service�s Wayne Marshall (pictured) is a finalist in the Pride of Britain Awards 2019. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs/Magpas

Latest from the Cambs Times

Court hears of police raid on Fenland house where man, 50, was in possession of 5,000 indecent images of children

Martin Ward of Deerfield Road, March, has been sentenced by a court after he was found to have a collection of more than 5,000 indecent images of children. Picture; GOOGLE

BOXING: Fenland boxing prospect Bernardo Marime expecting ‘fireworks’ ahead of professional debut in Norwich

Bernardo Marime (centre) is set to make his in-ring debut at The Halls in Norwich next month after signing a professional contract in July. Wisbech super-welterweight Joe Steed is also set to fight at the same event. Picture: MARK HEWLETT

Caught on camera! Shoplifters target Superdrug stores in March and Wisbech – taking £500 worth of stock

CCTV images of the suspected thieves in Superdrug stores in March and Wisbech. Pictures: Supplied/CambsCops

Making a difference! New Cambridgeshire Police specials join the force following graduation at HQ

The latest team of specials constables at Cambridgeshire Police have graduated and joined the force. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

REVIEW: Out of this world performance from Brad Pitt in Ad Astra

Undated film still handout from Ad Astra. Pictured: Brad Pitt as Major Roy McBride. PA Feature SHOWBIZ Film Reviews. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation/Francois Duhamel. All Rights Reserved. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature SHOWBIZ Film Reviews.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists