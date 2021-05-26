Published: 8:30 AM May 26, 2021

Jordan Gill will fight Andoni Gago for the European featherweight title after 'The Thrill' was confirmed as mandatory challenger. Pictured is Gill in action during his last fight against Cesar Juarez in February 2021. - Credit: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Jordan Gill has been named as the next challenger for a European title.

The Chatteris boxer will take on European featherweight champion Andoni Gago after receiving confirmation from the European Boxing Union that he would be the mandatory challenger.

Gill, who won the WBA International Featherweight title against Cesar Juarez in February, will take on Gago, who has held the title since 2018, at a date and venue to be confirmed.

Writing on Instagram, Gill, who has won 26 of 27 professional fights, said: “Next time I do this walk, it’ll be for the European title. Buzzing to be mandated!”

It has been suggested that the Peterborough United fan could fight at the club's Weston Homes Stadium, with supporters asking Posh to stage the bout.

Gago, of Spain, is 10 years older than his upcoming opponent, has won 24 fights and lost three of 31 bouts and drew with Great Britain's Gavin McDonnell in April.