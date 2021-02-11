Jordan Gill to take on Mexican Cesar Juarez
- Credit: Ian Carter
Fenland featherweight Jordan Gill will mark his return to action for the first time in over six months against a former international champion.
Gill will take on Cesar Juarez on the undercard of the rescheduled European welterweight title fight between David Avanesyan and Josh Kelly on Saturday, February 20.
Next weekend will mark a first bout for the Chatteris boxer since August 1 when he beat Reece Bellotti on points at the Matchroom Fight Camp.
Writing on Twitter, Gill said: “When the call comes, be ready. On February 20, I fight former world title challenger Cesar Juarez! Let’s go.”
Gill, who has been defeated once in 26 professional bouts, faces Juarez, 29, who has previously held the WBO Super-Intercontinental Super Bantam belt during his career.
The fight is due to be held at the SSE Arena in Wembley, London.
Last month, all boxing was suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control due to a rise in coronavirus cases across the UK.
Most Read
- 1 Homeless couple struggle to get housing – because they own a pet rat
- 2 Chairman 'stunned' as town reaches national stage for first time
- 3 Repairs to bashed railway bridge means road can reopen after two-year closure
- 4 Norfolk roofer jailed for vile catalogue of abuse against young boys
- 5 Assault leaves police officer seriously injured
- 6 Life imprisonment for murderer who strangled his neighbour to death
- 7 School's £14million two-year expansion ‘nears completion’
- 8 Fenland science group opens new offices and laboratory in Nigeria
- 9 Chatteris woman to run marathon for cancer research
- 10 Five 'heroes' rescue driver whose car overturned into water-filled dyke