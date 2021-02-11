News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > Sport

Jordan Gill to take on Mexican Cesar Juarez

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 10:57 AM February 11, 2021    Updated: 11:15 AM February 11, 2021
Jordan Gill wins title bout

Jordan Gill will mark his return to action for the first time in over six months against Mexican Cesar Juarez in London. - Credit: Ian Carter

Fenland featherweight Jordan Gill will mark his return to action for the first time in over six months against a former international champion.

Gill will take on Cesar Juarez on the undercard of the rescheduled European welterweight title fight between David Avanesyan and Josh Kelly on Saturday, February 20. 

Next weekend will mark a first bout for the Chatteris boxer since August 1 when he beat Reece Bellotti on points at the Matchroom Fight Camp. 

Writing on Twitter, Gill said: “When the call comes, be ready. On February 20, I fight former world title challenger Cesar Juarez! Let’s go.” 

Gill, who has been defeated once in 26 professional bouts, faces Juarez, 29, who has previously held the WBO Super-Intercontinental Super Bantam belt during his career. 

The fight is due to be held at the SSE Arena in Wembley, London. 

Last month, all boxing was suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control due to a rise in coronavirus cases across the UK. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Homeless couple struggle to get housing – because they own a pet rat
  2. 2 Chairman 'stunned' as town reaches national stage for first time
  3. 3 Repairs to bashed railway bridge means road can reopen after two-year closure
  1. 4 Norfolk roofer jailed for vile catalogue of abuse against young boys
  2. 5 Assault leaves police officer seriously injured
  3. 6 Life imprisonment for murderer who strangled his neighbour to death
  4. 7 School's £14million two-year expansion ‘nears completion’
  5. 8 Fenland science group opens new offices and laboratory in Nigeria
  6. 9 Chatteris woman to run marathon for cancer research
  7. 10 Five 'heroes' rescue driver whose car overturned into water-filled dyke
Boxing
Chatteris News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ben (known as Benji) Johnson  was the victim of a fatal collision at Wisbech involving a tractor. 

Tractor driver banned after crash which killed dad of six

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Anne Hay welcomed a new service between March, Wimblington, Chatteris and Warboys into St Ives

Feeling cut off? Get on board new Stagecoach service

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
One of many parts of Cambridgeshire affected by flooding over Christmas and January. 

Cambridgeshire County Council | Special Report

Cambridgeshire County Council pledges action after third wettest spell...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Wisbech teenager dies at home

Teenager, 14, did not 'intend to end his life', inquest hears

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus