Published: 10:57 AM February 11, 2021 Updated: 11:15 AM February 11, 2021

Jordan Gill will mark his return to action for the first time in over six months against Mexican Cesar Juarez in London. - Credit: Ian Carter

Fenland featherweight Jordan Gill will mark his return to action for the first time in over six months against a former international champion.

Gill will take on Cesar Juarez on the undercard of the rescheduled European welterweight title fight between David Avanesyan and Josh Kelly on Saturday, February 20.

Next weekend will mark a first bout for the Chatteris boxer since August 1 when he beat Reece Bellotti on points at the Matchroom Fight Camp.

Writing on Twitter, Gill said: “When the call comes, be ready. On February 20, I fight former world title challenger Cesar Juarez! Let’s go.”

Gill, who has been defeated once in 26 professional bouts, faces Juarez, 29, who has previously held the WBO Super-Intercontinental Super Bantam belt during his career.

The fight is due to be held at the SSE Arena in Wembley, London.

Last month, all boxing was suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control due to a rise in coronavirus cases across the UK.